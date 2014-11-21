CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise after China rate cut

(Updates with Canadian economic data)
Nov 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday, mirroring gains in
global markets after China's central bank cut its benchmark
interest rate for the first time in more than two years.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.65
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Canada's annual inflation rate jumped to 2.4 percent in
October, driven by higher prices for shelter and food. While the
figures could put the Bank of Canada under fresh scrutiny, the
report is unlikely to change the central bank's cautious
approach to interest rate hikes as policymakers have said the
recent strength in prices is likely to be temporary.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose to
its highest in eight weeks on Thursday as rising commodity
prices boosted the shares of gold miners and energy producers.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.82 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.80 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.77 percent.
TOP STORIES
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it
cut its stake in Allergan Inc to 0.1 percent from 9.7
percent, three days after Actavis Plc trumped its offer
for the Botox maker.
Canadian holiday retail sales are expected to be the
strongest in three years, helped by lower unemployment, falling
gasoline prices and weaker currency, but aggressive discounting
could temper profits for retailers, industry analysts say.
A Canadian aboriginal community has signed a deal with
British Colombia to allow a gas pipeline to be built in its
territory, setting the stage for more pacts that could bolster
liquefied natural gas export projects in the coastal province.
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,202.70; +0.99 pct
US crude : $77.28; +1.89 pct
Brent crude : $80.93; +2.02 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,745; +1.2 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Kirkland Inc : Suntrust Robinson raises price target
to C$26 from C$25; rating "buy"
Metro Inc : Raymond James raises target price to
C$85 from C$75; rating "market perform"
Redknee Solutions Inc : Paradigm Capital raises
target price to C$5.25 from C$4.50; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1100 KC Fed manufacturing for Nov: Expected 5.0; Prior 3.0
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior 4.0
($1= C$1.13)
