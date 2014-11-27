CANADA STOCKS-Futures modestly lower ahead of OPEC meeting

Nov 27 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower
start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with investors
looking ahead to the outcome of an OPEC meeting later in the
day.
Trading is likely to be subdued, with U.S. markets shut for
the Thanksgiving holiday.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02
percent at 7:40 a.m. ET.
Canada's current account data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on
Wednesday as the shares of energy producers dropped with oil
prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.01 percent at 7:40 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
TransCanada Corp, under pressure from an activist
hedge fund to overhaul its business, said on Wednesday its board
adopted new bylaws that require advance notice of director
nominations.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,195.7; -0.12 pct
US crude : $72.30; -1.87 pct
Brent crude : $76.25; -1.93 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,570; -0.02 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
FORACO INTERNATIONAL : CIBC cuts target price to
C$0.35 from C$0.65; rating "sector performer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
No major economic events are scheduled.
($1= C$1.13)
