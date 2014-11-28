UPDATE 1-CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after OPEC shuns output cut

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
Nov 28 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slumped after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided to refrain from cutting output despite a supply glut.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.18 percent at 8.30 a.m. ET.
Budget balance data is due at 10 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index declined on Thursday as oil prices plunged after the outcome of an OPEC meeting disappointed investors, dragging down shares of energy companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent at 8.30 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian producer prices in October fell by 0.5 percent from September, largely as a result of lower energy and petroleum product prices, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.
Canada's economy grew at a higher-than-expected annualized rate of 2.8 percent in the third quarter, following second quarter growth of 3.6 percent, according to Statistics Canada data on Friday.
Germany has approved Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry's planned acquisition of Secusmart, the encryption technology of which is used to protect the mobile devices of top politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel.
COMMODITIES AT 8.30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,185.80; -0.99 pct
US crude : $69.42; -5.79 pct
Brent crude : $73.28; 0.95 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,426.50; -2.01 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alderon Iron : TD Securities cuts target to C$2 from C$3; rating "speculative buy"
Great Prairie Energy : Canaccord cuts target to C$0.50 from C$0.60; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
No major economic events are scheduled.
($1= C$1.14) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company's new jet.
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.