CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower as oil prices slump

Dec 1 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil, gold and other
metal prices fall and downbeat Chinese and European data weigh
on investor sentiment.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.22
percent at 7:36 a.m. ET.
RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index data
is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index dropped on Friday as a 10.5
percent fall in the price of U.S. crude dragged down oil and gas
shares, while weaker bullion prices sent shares of gold miners
tumbling.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.3 percent at 7:36 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.19 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada still should return to a healthy budget surplus in
the next fiscal year despite the precipitous slide in oil
prices, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Sunday.
A Canadian Natural Resources pipeline has leaked
about 60,000 liters of crude oil in northern Alberta after a
"mechanical failure", the Alberta Energy Regulator said on
Sunday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:36 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,173.1; -0.17 pct
US crude : $65.84; -0.47 pct
Brent crude : $69.88; -0.27 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,323.25; -0.49 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard : Barclays cuts to "equal
weight" from "overweight"
Penn West Exploration : NBF cuts to "underperform"
from "sector perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
Manufacturing PMI data is on the economic calendar
($1= C$1.11)
(Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)