CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower ahead of Bank of Canada meeting

Dec 3 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of Bank of
Canada's rate decision meeting. The central bank is expected to
keep interest rates unchanged.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.07
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
Bank of Canada's rate decision is due at 10.00 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index closed marginally lower on
Tuesday, with gains in energy and railway stocks offset by
weakness from some major banks, gold miners and telecom
companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.01 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while the S&P 500 e-mini
futures were down 0.02 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada reported a strong fourth-quarter profit
on Wednesday, helped by double-digit earnings gains at its
wealth management arm.
Chrysler Canada gained on Ford Motor Inc's Canadian unit for
the second month in a row in November, pulling within 920
vehicles of the sales leader.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,199.7; +0.04 pct
US crude : $67.30; +0.21 pct
Brent crude : $70.47; -0.9 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,398; -0.24 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$87 from C$89; rating buy
Golden Queen Mining Co : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
sell from hold
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for Nov: Expected 221,000;
Prior 230,000
0830 Labor costs revised for Q3: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.3
pct
0830 Productivity revised for Q3: Expected 2.4 pct; Prior
2.0 pct
0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Nov: Prior 56.1
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Nov: Prior 56.3
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Nov: Expected 57.5; Prior
57.1
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing business activity for Nov: Prior
60.0
($1= C$1.14)
(Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth
Cavale)