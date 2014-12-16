CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower as oil slump continues

Dec 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as the plunge in oil
prices and failure of an emergency interest rate hike by Russia
to stabilize the rouble sent another shock through global
financial markets.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.3
percent at 07:15 a.m. ET.
Manufacturing sales data for October is due at 08:30 a.m. ET
.
Oil fell to close to $59 a barrel for the first time since
May 2009 on Tuesday, extending a six-month selloff.
A surge in shares of takeover target Talisman Energy
Inc was not enough to keep Canada's main stock index in
the black on Monday after falling more than 5 percent last week,
with the broader resource-extraction industries weighing.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.62 percent at 07:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.37 percent.
TOP STORIES
Repsol has agreed to buy Talisman Energy, Canada's
fifth-largest independent oil producer, for $13 billion, showing
how the drop in oil prices is pushing energy companies to take
the plunge on big M&A deals. [ID: nL6N0TZ2QF]
Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer,
said it would spend more in 2015 as it shifts its focus to its
four higher-margin oil-rich shale fields. [ID: nL3N0U03W8]
British mobile phone operator Vodafone Group Plc will
get C$850 million in Canadian trade financing to help it buy
enterprise services from BlackBerry Ltd, Ottawa said.
COMMODITIES AT 07:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,220.6; rose 1.11 percent
US crude : $54.21; fell 3.04 percent
Brent crude : $58.81; fell 3.68 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,357.25; fell 0.67 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Empire Co Ltd : Barclays raises price target to
C$90 from C$82
HudBay Minerals Inc : Raymond James raises to
"outperform" from "market perform"
Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James cuts target to
C$17 from C$20
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Housing starts number mm for Nov: Expected 1.04 mln;
Prior 1.01 mln
0830 Housing starts change mm for Nov: Prior -2.8 pct
0830 Building permits number for Nov: Expected 1.06 mln;
Prior 1.09 mln
0830 Building permits change mm for Nov: Prior 5.9 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.3 pct
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Dec: Expected 55.2;
Prior 54.8
($1= C$1.16)
