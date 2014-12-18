CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open high on Fed optimism

Dec 18 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve painted an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy and promised to be patient in raising rates.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 1.0 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economy data is scheduled for Thursday.

Canada's main stock index had its biggest one-day jump in more than three years on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices sent its heavily weighted energy sector up by more than 7 percent.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 1.07 percent, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.27 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc will buy U.S. convenience store chain The Pantry Inc for $1.7 billion, including debt.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,207.3; +1.09 pct

US crude : $57.62; +2.04 pct

Brent crude : $62.7; +2.48 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6360.5; -0.12 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Savanna Energy Services Corp : RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Enerplus Corp : CIBC, Barclays cut price target to C$21 from C$22

Black Diamond Ltd : RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 295,000; Prior 294,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-wk average: Prior 299,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.435 mln; Prior 2.514 mln

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Dec: Prior 56.1

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Dec: Expected 56.9; Prior 56.2

1000 Leading Index Change mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

1000 Philly Fed Business Index for Dec: Expected 27.0; Prior 40.8

1000 Philly Fed 6M Index for Dec: Prior 57.7

1000 Philly Fed Capex Index for Dec: Prior 23.0

1000 Philly Fed employment for Dec: Prior 22.4

1000 Philly Fed prices paid for Dec: Prior 17.3

1000 Philly Fed new orders for Dec: Prior 35.7

