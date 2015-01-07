CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate higher open

Jan 7 Canada's main stock index was poised to
open higher on Wednesday with stock futures for the March
quarter on the S&P TSX index up 0.23 percent at 7.15
a.m. ET.
Trade Balance data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in nearly 3
weeks on Tuesday as oil prices plunged on renewed concerns about
a global supply glut, helping push down shares of energy
producers.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.57 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.64 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 55 percent.
TOP STORIES
Republican senators kicked off the new U.S. Congress with
legislation to approve the Keystone XL pipeline to bring oil
from Canada, but the White House promptly threatened a veto.
Despite weak metal markets, Seabridge Gold Inc's
chief executive is optimistic the company will find a partner
this year to help fund and build its $5 billion KSM mine
project, one of the world's biggest undeveloped gold and copper
deposits.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,216.5; -0.23 pct
US crude : $47.94; +0.02 pct
Brent crude : $50.80; -0.59 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,116; -0.47 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Crescent Point Energy Corp : CIBC cuts price target
to C$41.50 from C$44
Crew Energy Inc : RBC cuts price target to C$10 from
C$12
Hudson's Bay Co : Cowen and Company starts with
"outperform"; price target C$28
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP National Employment for Dec: Expected 226,000;
Prior 208,000
0830 International Trade mm for Nov: Expected -$42.0 bln;
Prior -$43.4 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS:
($1= C$1.18)
(Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)