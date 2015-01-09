CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate lower start on weak Europe data

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; earnings in focus
Jan 9 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Friday as weak data from Europe hurt investor sentiment, setting up shares worldwide for a lower end to the first trading week of the year.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.49 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
Data on building permits and unemployment rate is due at 8.30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index rose 1.2 percent on Thursday as positive U.S. data reinforced the U.S. Federal Reserve's confidence in the economy and the energy sector climbed with the price of U.S. crude oil.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.13 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The U.S. Navy added on Thursday CGI Federal Inc and DRS Technologies Inc, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA, to an umbrella contract valued at up to $2.5 billion to update the electronic networks on its ships.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,210.30; +0.2 pct
US crude : $48.65; -0.3 pct
Brent crude : $50.59; -0.7 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,088; -0.3 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CGI Group : RBC raises price target to C$53 from C$47; rating "outperform"
Air Canada : National Bank Financial raises target to C$15 from C$12
New Gold Inc : Dundee cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
Thompson Creek Metals : Dundee cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm Payrolls for Dec: Expected 240,000; Prior 321,000
0830 Private Payrolls for Dec: Expected 230,000; Prior 314,000
0830 Manufacturing Payrolls for Dec: Expected 15,000; Prior 28,000
0830 Government Payrolls for Dec: Prior 7,000
0830 Unemployment Rate for Dec: Expected 5.7 pct; Prior 5.8 pct
0830 Average Earnings mm for Dec: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Average Workweek Hrs for Dec: Expected 34.6 hrs; Prior 34.6 hrs
1000 Wholesale Inventories mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
1000 Wholesale Sales mm for Nov: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 130.8
($1= C$1.18) (Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
