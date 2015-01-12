CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate positive start to the week

Jan 12 Canadian stocks were set to open higher
on Monday after March futures on the S&P TSX index rose
0.28 percent.
No economic data is due on Monday.
Canada's main stock index declined on Friday as a mixed U.S.
payrolls report weighed on investor sentiment and sent shares in
the financial and industrial sectors lower. [ID: nL1N0UO2EI]
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.46 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.48 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.49 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's
largest independent oil producer, cut its 2015 capital
expenditure and production forecast as global oil prices
continue to slump.
Canadian private equity firm Onex has bought UK
safety and survival equipment maker Survitec from Warburg Pincus
for 450 million pounds ($679.7 million), Warburg Pincus
said on Monday.
Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp
agreed to buy Pennsylvania-based OnCore Biopharma Inc to focus
on developing hepatitis B virus treatment by combining multiple
therapeutic methods.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,221.3; +0.44 pct
US crude : $47.17; -2.41 pct
Brent crude : $48.78; -2.63 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,065; -0.41 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
ARC Resources Ltd : Barclays cuts price target to
C$28 from C$33
Vermilion Energy Inc : Barclays cuts price target to
C$65 from C$79
Pengrowth Energy Corp : Barclays raises to
"overweight" from "equal weight"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment trends for Dec: Prior 123.2
($1= C$1.19)
(Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)