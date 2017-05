CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures up as weak U.S. dollar lifts commodities

March 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as a weaker U.S. dollar supported commodity prices.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled.

Canada's main stock index posted a small gain on Monday, helped by strength in natural resource shares as they benefited from higher commodity prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Diversified Canadian miner Sherritt International said on Monday a strike by employees at its Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar had forced the company to curb output there.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,193; +0.4 pct

US crude : $47.67; +0.5 pct

Brent crude : $56.21; +0.5 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,125; +0.1 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

AGT Food and Ingredients : CIBC raises price target to C$33 from C$32

Iamgold Corp : Roth Capital raises target price to $3.75 from $3.50

Ivanhoe : Morgan Stanley cuts rating to "equal weight" from "overweight"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 CPI mm, SA for Feb: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior -0.7 pct

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Feb: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Feb: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Feb: Expected +1.6 pct; Prior +1.6 pct

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Feb: Expected +234.6; Prior +233.71

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Feb: Prior +239.87

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Feb: Prior +1.2 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior +1.0 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +2.7 pct

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jan: Prior +0.8 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jan: Prior +5.4 pct

0945 Markit mfg PMI flash for Mar: Expected +54.7; Prior +55.1

1000 New home sales-units mm for Feb: Expected +0.465 mln; Prior +0.481 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Feb: Prior -0.2 pct

1000 Rich fed mfg shipments for Mar: Prior -1.0

1130 Cleveland fed CPI for Feb: Prior +0.2 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jan: Prior +218.6

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Mar: Prior +0.0

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Mar: Prior +18.0

($1= C$1.25) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)