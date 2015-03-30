CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate lower start to the week

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.05 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET.

Producer prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished lower on Friday in a retreat led by financial stocks and by energy companies, which were pulled down by a sharp fall in crude prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.56 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.49 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.66 percent.

TOP STORIES

Health insurer UnitedHealth Group unit OptumRx Corp agreed to buy pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp in a deal worth about $12.8 billion.

Barrick Gold Corp, which last year implemented a new executive compensation plan after an outcry from shareholders, paid Executive Chairman John Thornton $12.9 million in 2014, a third more than in 2013.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,182.90; -1.41 pct

US crude : $48.15; -1.51 pct

Brent crude : $55.80; -1.08 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,089; +0.56 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Calfrac Well Services : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$11 from C$12; rating "hold"

Entrec Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$0.60 from C$0.70; rating "hold"

Strongco : Raymond James cuts price target to C$2.30 from C$2.50; rating "market perform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Feb: Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Core PCE Price Index mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0830 Core PCE Price Index yy for Feb: Prior 1.3 pct

0830 PCE Price Index mm for Feb: Prior -0.5 pct

0830 PCE Price Index yy for Feb: Prior 0.2 pct

1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 104.2

1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Bus Index for Mar: Prior -11.20

1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Feb: Prior -0.3 pct

($1= C$1.26) (Reporting By Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore)