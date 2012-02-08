CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher, Greek hopes help sentiment

Feb 8 Toronto's main stock index looked
set to open higher on Wednesday, on hopes that an agreement on a
second Greek bailout was close and an improving global economic
outlook.
Greek leaders are due to meet later to agree a deal on
painful austerity steps needed to secure a 130 billion euro
($172 billion) rescue from the IMF and European Union and avoid
a potentially chaotic debt default.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures edged higher as leaders in Greece
again attempted to reach a deal on reforms in exchange for a new
bailout.
* European shares hit a new six-month high, with cyclical
stocks extending a strong run as investors became more confident
that economic growth would boost company earnings, and eclipse
concerns about Greece.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.24 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil rose to six-month highs, propelled by
falling inventories in the United States, optimism of a deal to
bail out Greece and tension between Iran and the West.
* Gold held steady, fairly close to recent 11 week highs and
taking a cue from the euro's run to a two month peak as
investors bet that Greece would finally secure a second bailout
needed to avoid default.
* Copper prices surged to their highest levels in more than
a week, lifted by a stronger euro and optimism Greece will be
able to secure a bailout package aimed at averting a disorderly
default.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc. : The company reported a 43 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit, as higher crop prices led to
stronger pricing and demand for agricultural inputs from both
its retail and wholesale businesses.
* TMX Group : The exchange operator reported a 21
percent fall in quarterly profit on lower revenue from issuer
services and cash markets trading.
* WestJet Airlines Ltd : The airliner reported
stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and said its employees
had endorsed its plan to start a regional carrier using
turboprop aircraft to serve smaller markets.
* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. : The
company's quarterly profit rose more than six fold helped by a
strong growth in its transportation business.
* Bombardier Inc. : The plane maker
flatly denied a media report that it could sell a stake in its
commercial aviation unit to the state-owned Commercial Aircraft
Corp of China.
* Goldcorp : Canadian securities regulators on Tuesday
implicated mining executive Ian Telfer, who currently serves as
chairman of Goldcorp, in an alleged insider trading scheme,
saying he helped the main defendant in the case disguise her
illegal trading activities.
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc. : The meat packer and baker
said it will shut its further-processed poultry plant in Ayr,
Ontario and merge the operations into its Brantford and
Mississauga facilities there, resulting in a loss of 100 jobs.
* Research In Motion : Next-generation software for
BlackBerry's smartphones is "ready to compete", RIM's new CEO,
Thorsten Heins, told more than 2,000 technical developers on
Tuesday, expressing confidence in RIM's long-term future.
Separately, Halliburton plans to stop issuing BlackBerry
smartphones to employees and switch over to Apple's iPhone,
which it said was better suited to its needs, marking another
setback for the BlackBerry maker.
* Vitran Corp. : The trucking company posted a loss
for the fifth straight quarter, hurt by higher costs and
weakness in its U.S. less-than-truckload business.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Flint Energy Services Ltd : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer
* Nevsun Resources Ltd : CIBC cuts to sector
underperformer from sector performer
* Saputo Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$46 from
C$45
* Trican Well Service Ltd : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer; CIBC cuts price target to
C$21 from C$27.50