CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher on China comments, data

Feb 15 Toronto's main stock index looked
set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by solid U.S. economic
data and reassurance from Chinese authorities that the nation
will keep investing in debt issued by euro-zone governments.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose, buoyed by comments from
China's central bank chief that the country would keep investing
in euro zone debt and better-than-expected data from Germany and
France. Futures added to gains after the release of
stronger-than-expected New York Fed Empire State manufacturing
index data.
* European shares extended gains to fresh six-month highs in
afternoon trade after Greece's Conservative Party said its
leader had sent a letter of commitment to austerity measures to
the Eurogroup.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.36 percent in early trade.
* Oil rose to $118 a barrel as real and threatened supply
disruptions outweighed concerns about the health of the global
economy.
* Gold rose in Europe, influenced by a stronger euro and
firmer base metals as the market leant towards its
commodity-specific properties, with investors waiting for
further clarity on Greece and the wider euro zone economy.
* Copper was steady as the euro strengthened following
positive comments from China on the euro zone debt crisis and
cautious expectations that Greece may be able to implement the
tough measures needed to avert a messy default.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Cenovus Energy Inc. : The independent oil producer
said its fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by
substantial reserves and resources growth.
* Talisman Energy : The independent oil explorer
posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss and the company said it
expects underlying production growth this year to be flat to 5
percent higher.
* Air Canada : The company and its 3,000
pilots will continue labor negotiations with the help of a
government-appointed mediator, even as the pilots voted
overwhelmingly in favor of giving their negotiators the option
to call a strike.
* CI Financial Corp. : The investment fund company
said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy a minority stake in
Lawrence Park Capital Partners, a hedge fund manager focused on
the fixed income market.
* Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd. : The company's
quarterly loss narrowed marginally, helped mainly by a forex
gain.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bank of Nova Scotia : CIBC ups target to C$59 from
C$57; rating sector outperformer
* Canadian Western Bank : CIBC ups target to C$30
from C$29; rating sector underperformer
* Cequence Energy : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$3.75 from C$4; rating buy
* Migao Corp : CIBC cuts price target to C$4.25 from
C$5; rating sector performer
* National Bank of Canada : CIBC ups target to C$80
from C$75; rating sector performer
* RBC : CIBC raises target price to C$59 from C$54,
sector performer rating
* TD Bank : CIBC raises target price to C$88 from
C$84, sector outperformer rating
* Teck Resources : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$46 from C$48; rating buy
* TransCanada : CIBC cuts price target to C$46 from
C$46.50
* Trican Well Service : RBC cuts to sector perform
from outperform; RBC cuts price target to C$22 from C$26