CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on weak European, Chinese data

Feb 22 Toronto's main stock index was set
for a slightly lower open on Wednesday, tracking global markets,
as weak economic data from Europe and China stoked fears about
global growth.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a slightly
lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures slipped, indicating the S&P 500
may snap a three-day winning streak after weaker-than-expected
euro zone data and ahead of a report on the U.S. housing market.
* European share prices slipped further from their recent
seven-month high as downbeat economic data from the euro zone
fuelled worries about recession, and concern continued about
Greece even after it secured a bailout.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.22 percent in early trade.
* Oil eased slightly from a nine-month high as weak economic
data in Europe and China cast doubt on the outlook for global
growth and prospects for fuel demand.
* Gold prices retreated from an earlier two-week high in
Europe as persistent concerns over Europe's finances hurt the
euro and weighed on stock markets, while supply upsets in major
producer South Africa lifted platinum to a five-month high.
* Copper prices fell, reversing the previous session's sharp
gains, with confidence rattled by weak export data from top
consumer China and doubt over Greece's ability to implement
tough reforms aimed at cutting its debt.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Rogers Communications : The wireless
telecommunication company posted a 2.8 percent rise in its
fourth-quarter operating profit, driven by growth in both its
cable and wireless businesses.
* Sears Canada Inc. : The retailer posted a lower
fourth-quarter profit as sales at its established stores fell.
* Chorus Aviation's : The company's bigger and more
diversified fleet will help it defend its turf against WestJet
Airline's planned regional airline in Canada, Chorus's
CEO said on Tuesday.
* Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. : The company brought
back Peter Sametz as interim CEO, just weeks after he was fired
as chief operating officer by the former CEO.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Anderson Energy : National Bank Financial cuts to
underperform from sector perform
* Chorus Aviation : TD Securities cuts to buy from
action list buy
* Fortis Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$35.50
from C$35
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc : CIBC cuts price target to
C$6.90 from C$7
* Interfor : RBC raises price target to C$6 from
C$5.50, rating outperform
* Novadaq Technologies : TD Securities raises price
target to C$5.50 from C$4
* Orvana Minerals : Stonecap cuts price target to
C$2.25 from C$2.40
* Quadra FNX Mining Ltd : CIBC cuts to sector
underperformer from sector performer