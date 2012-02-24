CANADA STOCKS-TSX may build on previous session's gains

Feb 24 Toronto's main stock index looked
set to open higher on Friday, building on gains from the
previous session, as crude prices rose on Iran jitters.
Recent favorable economic data and the approach of next
week's three-year refinancing operation by the European Central
Bank buoyed sentiment.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* Canada's budget update and speech by Bank of Canada's
Governor is on the calendar.
* U.S. stock index futures rose, extending gains that have
taken equities near highs not seen since before the 2008
collapse of Lehman Brothers.
* European shares edged up as results from companies such as
Telecom Italia reassured investors, and strategists said stocks
might extend the rally after rising to seven-month highs this
week.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.08 percent in early trade.
* Oil held above $123 a barrel and was heading for a fifth
straight weekly gain, as concern over cuts in Iranian supply
offset worries high oil prices could restrain demand.
* Gold prices held just below $1,780 an ounce in Europe,
supported by gains in the euro and expectations that monetary
policy will remain loose in key economies, but was struggling to
maintain traction after this week's already hefty price climb.
* Copper rose as the euro edged higher, with the metal on
track to post its biggest weekly gain in a month, but caution
about the outlook for economic growth and demand from top
consumer China capped further gains for the metal.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Eldorado Gold : The company reported a more than 50
percent increase in its 2011 earnings from operations, largely
driven by increased bullion sales and higher realized prices.
* Iamgold Corp. : The company reported an 8 percent
increase in quarterly net profit on Thursday, driven largely by
a sharp increase in the price of gold.
* Magna International Inc. : The auto parts
manufacturer reported a big jump in quarterly earnings on
Thursday that easily beat analysts' expectations as vehicle
production soared in North America.
* Mandalay Resources : The company said scheduled
shipment of concentrate for February from the Cerro Bayo
silver-gold mine in Chile has been delayed due to unrest in that
country.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Altagas Ltd. : NBF resumes coverage with
outperform, price target C$34.50
* Dundee : Canaccord genuity raises target price to
C$39 from C$37.85
* Golden Star Resources Ltd. : NBF raises price
target to C$2.10 from C$1.85
* Lundin Mining : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$5 from C$4.50
* Northland Power : Canaccord genuity raises to buy
from hold
* Onex Corp. : CIBC cuts price target to C$43 from
C$45
* Pretium Resources Inc. : CIBC cuts to sector
perform from sector outperform
* Prodigy Gold : Canaccord genuity cuts target price
to C$1.75 from C$1.90
* Tim Hortons : Canaccord genuity raises target price
to C$52 from C$48, rating hold
* Virginia Mines Inc. : NBF resumes coverage with
outperform; price target C$12.70