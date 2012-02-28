CANADA STOCKS-TSX to open little changed; U.S. data, oil weigh

Feb 28 Toronto's main stock index was set
to open little changed on Tuesday, as disappointing U.S.
economic data and soft oil prices offset hopes an injection of
loans from the European Central Bank would help markets.
New orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell in January by
the most in three years as demand fell across the board from
machinery to aircraft, suggesting the economy started the year
on weaker footing than expected.
Banks will guzzle another half a trillion euros of cheap
three-year loans offered by the ECB on Wednesday, according to a
Reuters poll of money market traders, who said the opportunity
would be the last of its kind.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a flat open.
* U.S. stock index futures pared gains after data showed
orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell more than
expected in January.
* European shares rose on anticipation that the ECB's second
round of cheap long-term loans would further ease balance sheet
pressure among banks.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.01 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices slipped towards $123 a barrel as investors
worried about high prices hurting demand, but ongoing supply
concerns and the expectation of further liquidity injections
from the ECB helped underpin prices at elevated levels.
* Gold prices rose towards $1,775 an ounce in Europe,
benefiting from gains in the euro ahead of an expected injection
of cheap money from the ECB this week, which is lifting appetite
for assets seen as higher risk.
* Copper prices rallied to a two-week high, as the ECB's
upcoming cash boost for banks and a retracement in crude oil
prices renewed appetite for risky assets.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bank of Montreal : The bank reported a 34 percent
rise in quarterly earnings, driven by lower losses for bad loans
and its acquisition of Wisconsin lender Marshall & Ilsley last
year.
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd. : The oilfield services
provider's fourth-quarter profit jumped nearly fivefold on
continued drilling boom in North American oil and gas basins,
and the company boosted its dividend payout for the second time
in just over two months.
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : The engineering and
construction firm said its net income for last year is expected
to miss its own expectations by about 18 percent, or C$80
million, as it lost out on some projects and reported unrelated
expenses on others.
* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. : The company posted
a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and said it
continues to see competitive pressures this year as well.
* Thompson Creek Metals : The molybdenum miner
posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by a non-cash unrealized
gain on common stock purchase warrants.
* BlackPearl Resources Inc. : The oil and gas
company posted a quarterly profit, helped by an increase in oil
prices.
* Agnico-Eagle : The gold miner, which has seen its
share price tumble following setbacks at key mines, has now set
more realistic targets in a move to rebuild investor confidence
in the company, CEO Sean Boyd said on Monday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Eastern Platinum : ABSA Capital cuts to equal
weight from overweight
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. : CIBC raises price target
to C$7.15 from C$6.90
* Rainy River Resources Ltd. : CIBC raises price
target to C$11 from C$10
* Trelawney Mining and Exploration : CIBC cuts price
target to C$4.25 from C$6.50