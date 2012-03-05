CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on China, Europe growth worries

March 5 Toronto's main stock index looked
set to open lower on Monday, in line with global markets, after
China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years
and uncertainty around Greece's bailout dented investor
sentiment.
A sharp downturn among Italian and Spanish businesses
dragged the euro zone's private sector back into decline last
month, dashing hopes the region would avoid another recession, a
survey showed.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell after data showed Europe's
private sector activity declined last month and China cut its
growth target, reigniting concerns about the strength of the
global economy.
* European shares fell as China's move to set its lowest
annual growth target in eight years and uncertainty surrounding
Greece's bailout prompted investors to sell riskier assets, with
charts suggesting equities might suffer more in the near term.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.03 percent in early trade.
* Oil slipped to around $123 per barrel as worries over a
supply crunch eased after China lowered its economic growth
target for 2012.
* Gold prices slid below $1,700 an ounce in Europe as
weaker-than-expected euro zone economic data lifted the dollar
versus the euro, and as appetite for assets seen as higher risk,
like stocks and commodities, suffered after China set its lowest
annual growth target in eight years.
* Copper fell around 1 percent, undermined by news that top
copper consumer China has shaved its economic growth outlook for
this year, and by concerns over Greece's progress on completing
a huge debt restructuring deal.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Petrominerales Ltd. : The oil and gas producer
posted a more than two-fold rise in quarterly adjusted net
income helped by higher production and oil prices.
* Enbridge Inc. : A key segment of the company's oil
pipeline system in the U.S. Midwest will remain shut down for up
to four more days after a deadly vehicle accident in Illinois
caused an oil leak and fire, likely squeezing supplies for
refiners in the region, the company said on Sunday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Adriana Resources : National Bank Financial starts
with outperform
* Alderon Iron Ore : National Bank Financial starts
with outperform
* Foraco : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to
C$6 from C$5.50
* Franco Nevada Corp. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$53 from C$55
* National Bank of Canada : CIBC raises price target
to C$83 from C$80
* Oceanic Iron Ore : National Bank Financial starts
with outperform
* Primaris Retail : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$24 from C$23.25; Macquarie raises price target to
C$23.50 from C$22.50
* Surge Energy : CIBC raises price target to C$13.50
from C$11
* Transalta Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$23 from C$25; National Bank Financial cuts price
target by C$1 to C$19