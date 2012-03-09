CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open up after Greek deal, eye on U.S. jobs

March 9 Toronto's main stock index looked
set to open higher on Friday, after 85 percent of Greece's
private creditors accepted its bond swap offer, but investors
were also expected to take their cue from U.S. jobs data.
The consensus estimate is for the U.S. labor department to
announce 210,000 non-farm jobs created during the month.
Canada unexpectedly failed to create any new jobs in
February, continuing a trend of stalled employment despite
healthy economic growth rates and contrasting with renewed
strength in the United States.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against its
U.S. counterpart after data showed domestic employment in
February remained virtually unchanged with the loss of 2,800
jobs.
* U.S. stock index futures edged lower after their strongest
two-day gain in nearly three months and ahead of a report likely
to show U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month.
* European stocks traded in a narrow range after Greece's
successful bond swap, with investors turning their attention to
U.S. job data.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.04 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude dipped slightly, holding around $125, having
risen a more than $3 over the past two sessions ahead of the
Greek bond swap deal, and as investors' focus has shifted to the
U.S. jobs report later in the day.
* Gold steadied ahead of U.S. employment data that could
cement expectations for the likely course of Federal Reserve
monetary policy, shrugging off the negative impact of a weaker
euro after Greece completed a crucial bond swap.
* Copper rose, spurred by expectation China could ease
monetary policy further and boost demand for industrial metals
after inflation slowed to a 20-month low, while a successful
bond swap in Greece added to improving sentiment in markets.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Great Canadian Gaming Corp : The casino and
racetrack operator posted a fourth-quarter profit in the absence
of any big charge like last year, but sales at the company fell
marginally on flat revenue at some of its main businesses.
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. : The
company's quarterly profit rose more than 50 percent as the
company benefited from its customers drilling more complex,
deeper and longer horizontal wells in unconventional
fields.
* Neo Material Technologies : Rare earth miner
Molycorp is set to buy the company in a C$1.3 billion cash and
share deal that will give Molycorp access to Neo's rare earth
processing capabilities and patents.
Separately, Neo Material posted a 153 percent jump in
fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its
performance materials segment.
* Research In Motion : The BlackBerry maker said on
Thursday it has acquired Paratek Microwave Inc., a company whose
adaptive radio-frequency technology improves mobile-handset call
quality and battery life.
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. : Spanish
engineer Gamesa said it had reached a deal to sell four wind
parks in the United States with a total generating capacity of
480 megawatts to Algonquin for about $888 million.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Artis : RBC raises price target to C$16 from
C$15, rating sector perform
* Canadian Western Bank : NBF raises price target to
C$32 from C$31
* Celtic Exploration : NBF cuts price target to C$24
from C$28.50, rating outperform; Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$40 from C$42
* Cervus Equipment : NBF raises price target to C$19
from C$18.50, rating outperform
* CIBC : KBW raises target price by C$3 to C$81,
rating market perform
* CML Healthcare : NBF raises price target to
C$11.50 from C$11
* Dorel : NBF raises price target to C$27.50 from
C$26, rating sector perform
* HudBay Minerals : NBF raises to outperform from
sector perform; Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$14 from
C$14.50
* Trinidad Drilling : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$9.50 from C$10.75
* Western Energy Services Corp. : RBC raises price
target to $15 from $13