CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on weak Chinese data

March 12 Canada's resource-heavy main
stock index looked set to open lower on Monday, hurt partly by a
drop in commodity prices after weak trade data from China.
China's trade balance plunged $31.5 billion into the red in
February as imports swamped exports to leave the largest deficit
in at least a decade and fuel doubts about the extent to which
frail foreign demand or seasonal distortion drove the drop.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures were little changed as economic
data in China gave investors reason to pause after a 3-day
rally.
* European stocks reversed early losses and turned slightly
positive, reviving a three-session rally as investors shrugged
off grim Italian GDP data and the triggering of Greek credit
default swaps to chase euro zone banking stocks higher.
* China will encourage the value of its yuan currency to be
set by the market and step back from intervention "in an orderly
manner", while keeping policy flexible to support credit growth
in the face of volatile capital flows, the central bank said.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.72 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices fell, snapping four days of gains as worries
over supplies from the Middle East eased and investors focused
on the health of the global economy and fuel demand
* Gold edged lower after equities reversed gains and the
U.S. dollar rallied to the highest in more than a month, but
some investors opted to stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting this week that could weigh on the
precious metal.
* Copper eased due to concern about over-supply and demand
in commodity-consuming giant China, although optimism generated
by forecast-beating U.S. jobs data limited losses.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Viterra : Commodities and mining giant Glencore has
made a 3.5 billion pound approach for the grain handler,
Britain's Sunday Telegraph newspaper said on its website on
Saturday.
Separately, U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc is one of
the parties interested in acquiring Viterra, the WSJ reported on
its website on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.
* Air Canada : The Canadian government is
preparing back-to-work legislation for the airline so that it
can respond quickly if there is any work stoppage at the
airline, the government said on Friday.
* Mercer International Inc. : The pulp producer
said the Court of Québec has reversed a cease trade order
against a private placement of special warrants by Fibrek Inc
to Mercer.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Altagas : CIBC starts with a sector outperformer
rating
* Canadian Pacific : Canaccord Genuity raises target
to C$90 from C$89, rating buy
* Capstone Infrastructure : National Bank cuts to
underperform from sector perform
* Gildan Activewear : National Bank Financial raises
target to C$32 from C$28
* Great Basin Gold : BMO cuts to market perform
* Neo Material Technologies Inc. : Canaccord Genuity
cuts to hold from buy
* Pacific & Western : Canaccord raises target to
C$2.50 from C$1.60
* Savanna Energy : Canaccord cuts target price to
C$11 from C$11.25, rating buy
* Scott's Real Estate : CIBC cuts price target to
C$5 from C$5.50
* Xinergy : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to
C$2.60 from C$2.20, rating hold