CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on euro zone optimism

March 15 Canada's main stock index looked
set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking global markets after
stronger than expected German data boosted confidence in the
health of the global economy.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures advanced ahead of data that could
provide clues on the level of consumer spending and before a
policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* European equities extended gains to over 1 percent, hitting
session highs after stronger than expected German investor
sentiment data boosted confidence.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, was up 0.13 percent.
* Oil prices traded up near $126 a barrel as investors
awaited comments from the U.S. central bank that may confirm an
improving outlook for the U.S. economy, but could pour cold
water on expectations for further monetary stimulus.
* Spot platinum briefly traded above that of gold for the
first time since early September, bringing an end to six
consecutive months of outperformance by the bullion price.
* Copper rose 1 percent to a week high ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve statement as a better macro environment and a
drawback in inventories boosted hopes of an improving outlook
for industrial metals demand.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. : The gold miner posted a
higher quarterly profit helped in part by a rise in gold
production. But the company lowered its fiscal year 2012
production outlook.
* Transcontinental Inc. : The commercial printer
posted a first-quarter loss on a tax provision.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Chartwell Seniors : Canaccord genuity raises
price target to C$9.50 from C$8.75
* Crescent Point : CIBC raises target to C$61 from
C$59, rating sector outperformer
Great Canadian Gaming : RBC cuts target to C$9 from C$10;
rating sector perform
* MI Developments Inc. : Rbc raises price target to
C$40 from C$38, rating outperform
* TSO3 Inc. : Canaccord genuity removes from focus
list