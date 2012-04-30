CANADA STOCKS-Growth data to weigh on TSX at open

April 30 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Monday, as commodities edged down after data
showed Spain's economy slipped into recession.
Canada's economy declined unexpectedly in February, while
producer prices rose a smaller than expected 0.2 percent.
Companies expected to post results include Canadian Oil Sands
and Suncor Energy.
TOP STORIES
* Spain's economy slipped into recession in the first
quarter, data showed on Monday, with deep government spending
cuts to reduce a massive public deficit and troubles in the
banking sector likely to delay any return to growth.
* Canada's economy declined 0.2 percent in February compared
with January, led by temporary closures in mining and other
goods-producing industries which outweighed increases in
construction
* Goldcorp Inc, Canada's No. 2 gold miner, said
environmental permit approval for its El Morro copper-gold
project was suspended by the Supreme Court of Chile.
* Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker,
increased sales of beer in the United States for the first time
in three years and said wage rises should ensure increased
consumption in Brazil.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.43 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.10 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 304.39; fell
0.37 percent
* Gold Futures : $1663; fell 0.06 percent
* US Crude : $104.16; fell 0.73 percent
* Brent Crude : $119.26; fell 0.48 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8360.5; fell 0.65 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* First Nickel Inc. : The miner said it resumed
operations at its flagship Lockerby nickel-copper mine in
Ontario, nearly a week after the labor ministry ordered it to
stop work at the site citing safety issues.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cascades : National Bank Financial starts with
outperform rating and price target of C$5.25 as it expects
company to benefit from its strategic plan
* Petrominerales : CIBC cuts price target to C$23.25
from C$26 based on a reduction in 2012 exploration drilling
inventory at Corcel; rating sector performer
* TransCanada : CIBC cuts to sector performer from
sector outperformer after company reports drop in quarterly
profit
* Atco : National Bank Financial raises price
target to C$75 from C$74; says company well positioned to
capitalize on global economic growth
* Canadian Utilities : Canaccord Genuity and RBC
raise target price on the stock to C$70 after company posts
higher quarterly profit
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes PPI and GDP data
* Major U.S. events and data includes Personal Income and
Chicago PMI