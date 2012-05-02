CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on weak EU data, results eyed

May 2 Canada's resource heavy main stock index
looked set for a lower open on Wednesday, as weak euro zone
manufacturing data offset optimism from recent corporate results
and signs of strength in U.S factories.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone's manufacturing sector slipped further into
decline last month as a downturn that started in the periphery
appears to be taking root among core members France and Germany,
a survey showed.
* Barrick Gold said its first-quarter profit rose,
driven by a surge in bullion prices, and the world's largest
gold miner raised its quarterly dividend 33 percent.
* Canadian utility Fortis Inc's quarterly profit
rose 4 percent partly on lower tax.
* Yamana Gold Inc said on Tuesday its quarterly
profit rose 15 percent as revenue was boosted by higher
production and stronger gold prices.
* Open Text Corp. : The business software company
said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire EasyLink Services, a
provider of cloud-based messaging services, for $232 million, in
an attempt to tap business in the growing Cloud and mobile
environments.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.54 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.20 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 306.95; fell
0.32 percent
* Gold Futures : $1649.6; fell 0.73 percent
* US Crude : $105.77; fell 0.37 percent
* Brent Crude : $119.19; fell 0.39 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8321.5; fell 1.4 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Pason Systems Inc. : The oil field services
provider's profit beat estimates, driven by increased oil
drilling in North America, but the company expects growth to
moderate this year as gas drilling rates decline.
* Intact Financial : The property and casualty
insurer said its first-quarter operating profit rose 75 percent,
topping estimates, as insurance premiums rose due to last year's
acquisition of French insurer AXA's Canadian assets.
* Fairfax Financial : The property and casualty
insurer run by investor Prem Watsa, reported a smaller than
expected quarterly loss because of stronger underwriting results
and lower investment losses.
* MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. : The
surveillance and satellite imaging company posted an 18 percent
rise in first-quarter profit, helped in part by a foreign
exchange gain.
* Genworth MI Canada Inc. : The residential mortgage
insurer's quarterly profit rose, helped in part by higher net
gains on investments.
* Ivanhoe Mines : The miner appointed a new CEO to
replace founder Robert Friedland, who was ousted last month when
the company's majority owner, global miner Rio Tinto, took
control over management.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties : CIBC
raises price target to C$29 from C$27.50 on strong 1st-qtr
results
* Thomson Reuters : National Bank Financial raises
to sector perform from underperform after quarterly results beat
analysts' estimates
* Sprott Power : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy
rating and price target of C$1.30; says company well positioned
for rapid growth
* Westjet Airlines : CIBC raises price target to
C$18.50 from C$17.50 on solid 1st-qtr results and strong
valuations
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP employment report
and factory orders