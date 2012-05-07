CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on Greek, French elections

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
May 7 Canada's resource heavy main stock index was set to open lower on Monday, tracking global markets, after Greek and French election results hurt investors' appetite for riskier assets.
TOP STORIES
* Short party for Hollande after French election win: Francois Hollande's honeymoon after his election as France's first centre-left president in 17 years was cut short on Monday by jittery financial markets eager for signals on his policies and how hard he will push back against German-led austerity.
* Greek conservatives begin hunt for governing partners: Greece plunged into turmoil on Monday after shock election results rejected a painful international bailout and left a big question mark over how the country could find a new government and stay in the euro.
* TransGlobe's profit rises on output, oil price: The oil and gas company's quarterly profit rose nearly four times on increased production and higher oil prices.
* Ithaca Energy sets deadline for bids: The oil and gas producer said it remained in dialogue with interested parties and has set a bid deadline after a newspaper reported that Kuwait's national oil company was no longer in talks to buy the Canadian company.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.45 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.43 percent
* European shares, traded lower
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 296.81; fell 0.11 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,639.2; fell 0.37 percent
* US Crude : $97.72; fell 0.78 percent
* Brent Crude : $112.96; fell 0.19 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8,175.25; fell 0.43 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Nexen Inc. : The company said the Kakuna exploratory well in the Gulf of Mexico is being plugged and abandoned as it did not find oil or natural gas that had commercial viability.
* Ensign Energy Services Inc. The oilfield services provider reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter profit on strong drilling activity in North America.
* Viterra Inc. : Glencore International Plc said on Friday that Canada's Competition Bureau will not stand in the way of its C$6.1-billion takeover bid for the grain handler.
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. : The oil exploration and production company reported a quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs and foreign exchange losses.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$4.75 from C$6.50 on slower margin recovery
* National Bank of Canada : Barclays cuts price target to C$78 from C$79; says cautious on a pullback in trading revenues
* Vermilion Energy : Barclays raises target price to C$51 from C$50, says the company has a solid growth outlook, strong management, and excellent financial position
* Suncor Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target by C$2 to C$46, and said it continues to expect the company to increase dividend
* Mercator Minerals : Canaccord Genuity downgrades to speculative buy from buy after the company cut its 2012 copper production view
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data due to be released include building permits
