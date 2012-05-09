CANADA STOCKS-Spanish, Greek woes to weigh on TSX at open

May 9 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
extend losses on Wednesday, after hitting a new 2012 low in the
previous session, as news out of the euro zone continued to
weigh on market sentiment.
Escalating doubts that Greece will meet the terms of its
bailout deal amid political upheaval, and Spain's demand that
its banks raise another 35 billion euros added to worries.
TOP STORIES
* Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the leaders of
Greece's mainstream parties on Wednesday, with little chance of
clinching a deal on a coalition government after he set tearing
up an EU/IMF bailout deal as a condition.
* Spain will demand banks set aside another 35 billion euros
($45 billion) against loans to the ailing building sector,
financial sources said, raising the possibility more public cash
will be needed to rescue the country's lenders.
* TransCanada Corp said it secured "firm
commitments" from parties interested in accessing a new terminal
at the starting point of its Keystone pipeline system.
* Enbridge Inc's first-quarter net profit fell 27
percent as Canada's second-largest pipeline company incurred
losses from the revaluation of financial derivatives.
* Fertilizer producer and retailer Agrium Inc's
quarterly profit fell on hedging losses and higher costs,
including a more-than-five-fold rise in pre-tax share-based
payments.
* Tim Hortons Inc reported 10 percent rise in
first-quarter profit as sales rose.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.9 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.7 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 294.12; fell
0.34 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,592.5; fell 0.72 percent
* US Crude : $96.27; fell 0.76 percent
* Brent Crude : $112.05; fell 0.6 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,960; fell 1.67 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. : Two more proxy
advisory firms backed activist investor William Ackman in his
bid to shake-up the company, a further boost for Ackman's
Pershing Square Capital Management in its proxy fight with
Canada's No. 2 railroad.
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd. : The company's
quarterly profit missed analysts' expectation as an unusually
warm winter in Canada slowed the movement of equipment.
* Crocotta Energy Inc. : The company reported a
narrower first-quarter loss, helped by a rise in oil and natural
gas production and lower costs.
* Kinross Gold : The miner said on Tuesday its
first-quarter profit fell 57 percent, as its revenues were hit
by one-time, tax-related charges.
* Surge Energy Inc. : The oil and gas company
reported a profit on higher crude and natural gas liquids
production and the company said it expects to double its funds
from operations in 2012.
* Sprott Inc. : The asset manager's first-quarter
profit rose about 60 percent, helped in part by investment
gains.
* Wi-Lan Inc. : The technology licensing firm
reported a first-quarter loss, hurt by a financing-related
charge.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* CI Financial : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
to C$26.25 from C$27.25 on lower than expected net sales; keeps
buy rating
* George Weston : Barclays cuts price target to C$62
from C$64, after it cut its earnings forecast on weaker volume
trends; keeps equal weight rating
* Cathedral Energy : RBC cuts target price to C$8
from C$9 to reflect near-term headwinds facing the Canadian
oilfield services sector; keeps sector perform rating
* Canelson Drilling : NBF raises price target to
C$7.50 from C$6.60 on rising margins and growing demand for
rigs; keeps outperform
* NexJ Systems : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
to C$10 from C$11, based on its slightly lower near-term
revenues estimate; keeps buy rating
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes Wholesale inventories