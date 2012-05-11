CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on China growth, Greek worries

May 11 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Friday, tracking global markets, after JP Morgan's
$2 billion loss hurt financial stocks and disappointing Chinese
industrial data raised worries about a steeper slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by
assets, said it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion
from a failed hedging strategy, a shock disclosure that hit
financial stocks and the reputation of the bank and its CEO,
Jamie Dimon.
* China's economy stuttered unexpectedly in April with
lower-than-expected output data, softening retail sales and
easing prices suggesting economic headwinds might be stiffer
than thought, requiring more robust policy responses to counter
them.
* The leaders of Greece's once-dominant political parties
made a last push on Friday to form a coalition and avert a new
election, which a poll showed would all but wipe them out and
give victory to a radical leftist who rejects an EU bailout.
* TMX Group Inc, operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange, reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly profit as
revenue from its listing business halved and economic
uncertainty weighed on its equity trading business.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.54 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.44 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 292.6; fell
0.68 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,586.1; fell 0.56 percent
* US Crude : $96.18; fell 0.93 percent
* Brent Crude : $112.03; fell 0.62 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,988; fell 1.44 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enerplus Corp. : The oil and gas producer reported
a loss for the first quarter as prices of dry gas and natural
gas liquids fell and the company said it was looking to sell
some of its assets.
* Miranda Technologies Inc. : The broadcast equipment
maker reported a lower quarterly profit on foreign exchange
losses.
* Celtic Exploration Ltd. : The oil and gas producer
posted a first-quarter loss on lower gas prices and lowered the
production forecast hit by gas plant outages in Alberta.
* Osisko Mining Corp. : The company reported a
profit on Thursday as it ramped up production at its Canadian
Malartic gold mine, but a fire that broke out there Wednesday
night shut down operations.
* North American Palladium Ltd. : The precious
metals producer posted a narrower first-quarter loss as
production at its flagship mine in Ontario rose.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Tire : Barclays raises price target to
C$78 from C$74, rating overweight on strong Q1 results and
improved sales growth view
* Sun Life Financial : RBC cuts price target to C$22
from C$23 and Canaccord Genuity to C$26 from C$26.50 on lower
earnings outlook
* Telus : CIBC raises price target to C$60 from C$58
for the telecom provider on potential for growth in both
wireline and wireless segments; rating sector perform
* Tim Hortons : CIBC raises price target to C$62
from C$57 on strong 1st-qtr results and improved same-store
sales; rating sector performer
* Petrominerales Ltd : CIBC cuts price target to
C$21.75 from C$23.25 on concerns about future growth
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data include jobs data
* Major U.S. events and data includes Producer Price Index
and Michigan's preliminary May consumer sentiment index