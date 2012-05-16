CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher after Merkel comments

May 16 Canada's resource heavy main stock index
was set to open higher on Wednesday, after sinking to a
seven-month low the previous session, after comments from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel about keeping Greece in the euro zone
encouraged investors.
TOP STORIES
* In an interview with CNBC, German Chancellor Angela Merkel
reiterated that Germany wants Greece to stay in the euro, but
warned that the country must play by the rules and honor its
commitments.
* Greece's president spoke of "fear that could develop into
panic" at the country's banks in the weeks before fresh
elections that could precipitate Athens exit from the euro zone.
* Sears Canada Inc reported a first-quarter profit, helped
by a one-off gain on lease terminations and lower costs.
* The JPMorgan Chase & Co. unit that lost more than $2
billion through a failed hedging strategy had looser risk
controls than the rest of the bank, according to people familiar
with the situation.
* Facebook Inc increased the size of its initial public
offering by almost 25 percent, and could raise as much as $16
billion as strong investor demand for a share of the No.1 social
network trumps debate about its long-term potential to make
money.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.17 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.5 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 288.11; fell
0.36 percent
* Gold Futures : $1537.5; fell 1.24 percent
* US Crude : $92.86; fell 1.19 percent
* Brent Crude : $111.57; fell 0.6 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7678; fell 1.12 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Zinc Corp. : The company said it expects
capital spending at its main project, the Prairie Creek Mine in
the Northwest Territories, to be more than expected due to the
addition of more features and an increase in costs.
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd. : The natural gas producer
reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit and said lower
prices for the fuel has complicated its growth plans.
* Brookfield Asset Management : The company will
spin off its commercial real estate holdings into a new company
that will be listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges
in the second half of the year, according to a Securities and
Exchange Commission filing on Tuesday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cominar REIT : Macquarie raises target price to
C$25.50 from C$24.50 on achievement of an investment grade
rating
* Fortress Paper : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$42 from C$50 on weaker-than-expected 1st-quarter
results; rating buy
* International Tower Hill Mines : Canaccord cuts to
hold from speculative buy, cuts price target to C$3.40 from
C$9.90 after its CEO quit the company
* Power Corp of Canada : Barclays cuts price target
to C$26 from C$27 to reflect lower earnings expectations for
the company
* RBC TD Bank National Bank of Canada
CIBC Bank of Nova Scotia Bank of
Montreal <BMO.TO. Canaccord Genuity cuts price targets on
slipping mortgage growth.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes manufacturing sales
* Major U.S. events and data include FOMC minutes, housing
starts and industrial output.