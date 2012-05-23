CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on doubts about EU Summit

May 23 Toronto's main stock index was set for a
lower open on Wednesday, after the index posted its biggest
one-day gain in six weeks on Tuesday, as scepticism about the
outcome of a European Union summit rose.
TOP STORIES
* Bank of Montreal's second-quarter profit rose 27 percent,
helped by the 2011 acquisition of U.S. lender Marshall & Ilsley.
* European leaders will try to breathe life into their
stricken economies at a summit over dinner, but disagreement
over a plan for mutual bond issuance and other measures to
alleviate two years of debt turmoil has already been laid bare.
* Canaccord Financial reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net
loss, hurt by lower revenues from its trading and investment
banking businesses, and higher costs tied to restructuring and
acquisition-related items.
* Canadian Pacific Railway : Locomotive engineers and
conductors at the company went on strike early on Wednesday
after failing to reach a contract agreement, a union body said,
shutting down freight operations on Canada's second-biggest
railroad.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.89 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.67-0.76 percent
* European shares, fell
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 284.04; fell
0.86 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,561.1; fell 0.98 percent
* US Crude : $91.19; fell 0.72 percent
* Brent Crude : $107.24; fell 1.08 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,606.75; fell 1.71 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bank of Nova Scotia : The bank has agreed to sell
the Toronto office towers that house its corporate headquarters
for C$1.27 billion to a pair of Canadian real estate investment
trusts.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cogeco : CIBC raises to sector performer from
sector underperformer on valuation
* Labrador Iron Mines : Canaccord Cuts price target
to C$8.25 from C$10 on lower earnings expectations, rating buy
* Mercer International : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
hold from buy on uncertain outlook on the pulp market
* Northern Dynasty Minerals : Canaccord Genuity cuts
to hold rating on possible regulatory hurdles on environment
concerns
* Veresen : National Bank Financial raises to sector
perform from underperform on valuation
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retails sales and
leading indicator
* Major U.S. events and data includes home prices and new
home sales