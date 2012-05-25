CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower as euro zone fears drag

May 25 Canada's resource heavy main stock index
looked set to open lower on Friday, as lingering worries about a
possible Greek exit from the euro zone offset firmer commodity
prices.
TOP STORIES
* Europe's economic slowdown has hit the engine-room of the
euro zone, including Germany, gloomy new indicators have
revealed, adding urgency to the region's struggle to keep
Greece's debt crisis from tearing the single currency apart.
* Shares in Spain's fourth-biggest lender, Bankia SA, were
suspended on the Madrid stock exchange, ahead of an evening
announcement when the bank is expected to ask the state for a
rescue of more than 15 billion euros ($19 billion).
* Aerospace and industrial products maker Heroux-Devtek Inc
posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by
higher sales in its industrial business.
* Canada's Garda World Security Corp's profit rose
as its security solutions segment benefited from robust demand
in emerging markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded lower.
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.1 to 0.1 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 282.6; was up
0.24 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,557.4; rose 0.01 percent
* US Crude : $91.07; rose 0.45 percent
* Brent Crude : $107.11; rose 0.53 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,655; rose 0.53 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : The pipeline operator said on
Thursday shippers on its Ozark and Spearhead crude oil pipelines
had overbooked capacity for June.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium : NBF starts with underperform rating as
declining grain prices could take a toll on the company's sales
and margins; price target $71
* RBC : CIBC cuts price target on stock on
softer-than-expected Q2 results
* TD Bank : RBC cuts price target to C$98 from C$99
on valuation; rating outperform
* Computer Modelling Group : NBF raises price target
to C$18.50 from C$17 on strong Q4 results
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major economic indicators scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and ECRI
weekly index