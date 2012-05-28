CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher as Greece concerns ease

May 28 Canada's main stock index is expected to
rise for the fifth straight session as commodity prices gained,
cheered by opinion polls suggesting Greece's pro-bailout parties
will be able to form a government committed to keeping the
country in the euro.
TOP STORIES
* Greece's conservatives have regained an opinion poll lead
that would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government
committed to keeping the country in the euro zone, a batch of
new surveys showed on Saturday.
* Spain may recapitalize Bankia with Spanish government
bonds in return for shares in the bank which last week asked for
rescue funding of 19 billion euros, a government source said on
Sunday.
* Research In Motion Ltd is preparing for a major
restructuring beginning in the next couple of weeks that will
see it eliminate at least 2,000 jobs worldwide, the Globe and
Mail reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.
* Talks between Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and the
union representing 4,800 striking locomotive engineers have
broken down, paving the way for the government to bring in
legislation forcing them back to work, the company said on
Sunday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.79 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.6 to 0.8 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Gold Futures : $1,582.5; rose 0.87 percent
* U.S. Crude : $91.8; rose 1.03 percent
* Brent Crude : $107.72; rose 0.83 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,717; rose 1.02 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Cipher Pharmaceuticals : Indian group Ranbaxy
Laboratories has received U.S. approval for acne treatment drug
Absorica and expects a U.S. launch in the fourth quarter of this
year.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Advantage Oil and Gas : CIBC cuts price target to
C$4.25 from C$4.75 on valuation
* Glacier Media : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$2.90 from C$2.50, and said it likes the company's
business mix
* Inmet Mining Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$70 from C$74 to reflect its view of the increased
risk profile of the company
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major economic indicators scheduled for release
* U.S. markets are closed in observance of Memorial Day