CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, buoyed by upbeat earnings

July 19 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday, tracking global markets, as strong
earnings from some global bellwether companies allayed fears of
the economic slowdown biting into profits.
TOP STORIES
* IBM raised its full-year earnings target, even as
it posted a quarterly revenue shortfall, reflecting its ability
to manage costs as global technology spending sputters.
* Canada's oil and gas explorer Nexen Inc's
second-quarter profit fell 57 percent as it took a charge on a
failed exploration well in the Gulf of Mexico.
* Spain's five-year borrowing costs hit new euro-era highs
at an auction, sending the euro lower, as it struggles to
convince investors it can control its finances, while France
sold bonds of similar maturities at yields below 1 percent.
* Canadian trucking company Vitran Corp posted a
wider second-quarter loss on weakness in its less-than-
truckload (LTL) shipping business in the United States.
* Nokia made a slightly smaller loss than expected and ended
the second quarter with more cash than investors feared, despite
losing market share to Apple and Samsung Electronics.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.68 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.42 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 301.57; rose
0.83 percent
* Gold futures : $1,581.8; rose 0.73 percent
* US crude : $91.16; rose 1.44 percent
* Brent crude : $107.08; rose 1.83 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,798; rose 2.11 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cogeco Cable : NBF cuts price target to C$40 from
C$51 and downgrades to sector perform from outperform, Canaccord
Genuity cuts price target to C$42 from C$55 and downgrades to
hold from buy, on its plan to acquire Atlantic Broadband
* Colabor : NBF raises price target to C$8 from
C$7.50 and rates sector perform, after it reported second
quarter results in line with the expectations
* Mainstreet Equity : Canaccord Genuity ups target
to C$34.50 from C$29 and rates buy, after it reported
better-than-expected third quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data include wholesale trade data
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims, lead
indicator and existing home sales data