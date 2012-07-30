CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, ECB and Fed eyed

July 30 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a slightly lower open on Monday, with investors still hoping for
policy action in Europe after Mario Draghi last Thursday vowed
that the European Central Bank will do whatever it takes to
preserve the euro.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. stock index futures dipped, indicating the S&P 500
may give back some gains from the prior two sessions that pushed
the benchmark index to its highest close since May 3.
* HSBC's underlying profit dipped 3 percent from a year ago
to $10.6 billion as Europe's biggest bank set aside $2 billion
to cover U.S. law enforcement and regulatory costs and to
compensate UK customers for mis-selling.
* Italy's benchmark 10-year borrowing costs eased below 6
percent at auction as rising expectations of bolder policy moves
to counter the euro zone's debt crisis boosted demand for debt
issued by the bloc's most vulnerable members.
* Spain slid deeper into recession in the second quarter as
a tough new round of austerity to head off the budget crisis
that threatens the euro took effect both on overall demand and
the price consumers have to pay for goods.
* Second-quarter profit at Canadian Oil Sands Ltd,
which owns the largest stake in Syncrude Canada Ltd, sank 71
percent due major plant maintenance that reduced production,
lower oil prices and higher operating costs.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded lower
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.15-0.27 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.65; rose
0.02 percent
* Gold futures : $1,617.3; fell 0.04 percent
* US crude : $89.56; fell 0.63 percent
* Brent crude : $105.79; fell 0.64 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,522.25; fell 0.57 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : The company prepared on Sunday to
replace part of a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000 barrels
of oil in a Wisconsin field, shutting down a key conduit from
Canada and provoking fresh ire from Washington.
* Fibrek Inc. : The specialty pulp maker said it was
temporarily halting production at its market pulp mill in
Saint-Félicien, Quebec to carry out repairs.
* U.S. Silver Corp : The company urged shareholders
to reject Hecla Mining Co's hostile bid for the company, calling
it "inadequate" and "highly opportunistic," and asked them to
vote in favor of RX Gold & Silver Inc's offer.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Barrick Gold : Credit Suisse cuts target of its
U.S.-listed shares to $46 from $55 on valuation due to higher
capex and long term cash costs, but rates outperform due to
focus on FCF and high-return projects
* Domtar Corp. : JP Morgan raises to overweight from
neutral rating on valuation, says going ahead there is limited
downside in pulp prices
* Eldorado Gold : RBC cuts price target of its
U.S.-listed shares to $16 from $18, CIBC cuts target to $18 from
$20 following disappointing second-quarter results and full year
outlook
* TransCanada Corp. : NBF cuts price target to
C$42.50 from C$43 and rates underperform on lower-than-expected
second quarter earnings and weak earnings outlook
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago Midwest and
Dallas Fed Mfg Index