CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, Fed outcome eyed

Aug 1 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher, with all eyes on the outcome of a meeting where the
U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to show it is ready to act
against a weakening economy, but stop short of aggressive
measures for now.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted for the
11th straight month in July as output and new orders plummeted,
a business survey found.
* Talisman Energy Inc, the No.5 Canadian independent
oil producer, reported a 72 percent fall in second-quarter
profit on low natural gas prices and higher operating costs.
* Canadian publisher Torstar Corp reported a 68
percent fall in second-quarter profit citing weak spending by
advertisers.
* The takeover of Canadian stock market operator TMX Group
by a group of financial institutions has been approved by
TMX's shareholders, bringing all of Canada's main securities
exchanges under a single umbrella.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.29 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.3 to 0.4 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 299.74; rose
0.08 percent
* Gold futures : $1,612.7; rose 0.14 percent
* US crude : $88.66; rose 0.68 percent
* Brent crude : $105.88; rose 0.91 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,500.5; fell 0.79 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Catamaran Corp : The pharmacy benefit manager
formerly known as SXC Health Solutions, posted a 27 percent
increase in second-quarter profit, helped by its acquisition of
HealthTran.
* Hemisphere GPS Inc. : The company,reported a
quarterly loss on a severe drought in the United States, its
biggest market.
* Canadian property and casualty insurer Intact Financial
Corp reported a 90 percent jump in operating profit for
the second quarter on higher underwriting and investment income.
* Genworth MI Canada : The mortgage insurer quarterly
profit fell 5 percent on lower net premiums earned.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Autocanada : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$15.50 from C$15 following the announcement that AutoCanada
has secured a new floorplan financing agreement at more
attractive interest rates.
* Inter Pipeline Fund : CIBC raises price target to
C$24 from C$22, Canaccord Genuity raises price target by C$1 to
C$22 after the company announced its intention to proceed with
its $2.1 billion of expansion plans
* Rona Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy
and raises target price to C$14 from C$12 citing the potential
transaction with Lowe's
* Thomson Reuters : CIBC cuts price target on its
U.S. listed shares to $31.50 from $32 after the company reported
second-quarter results, says Financial & Risk segment
continues to face headwinds
* TransAlta Corp : National Bank Financial cuts price
target to C$14.50 after the company reported loss in its
second-quarter
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC meeting, auto
sales, ADP employment report, construction spending and Markit
manufacturing index