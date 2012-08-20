CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, policymakers eyed

Aug 20 Canadian stock futures pointed to a
slightly higher open, with investors awaiting more clues from
the central banks, especially on the shape of a European Central
Bank bond-buying program.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank sought to quash speculation about
the shape of its planned bond-buying program, after Germany's
Der Spiegel said the ECB was considering buying euro zone
country bonds if their interest rate exceeded a certain premium
over German bonds. The ECB said it was misleading to talk about
decisions that had not yet been taken.
* A quarter of the workforce returned to South Africa's
Marikana platinum mine where 44 men were killed last week in
clashes that evoked memories of apartheid-era
violence.
* Gold-focused royalty company Franco-Nevada Corp
said it will provide $1 billion to Inmet Mining Corp
for the development of its Cobre Panama copper-gold
project in Panama.
* A Greek exit from the euro zone would be manageable,
European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen was quoted as
saying, although he would prefer it if Greece remained within
the single currency bloc.
* Insurer Aetna Inc said it will buy rival Coventry
Health Care Inc for $5.6 billion in cash and stock to
boost its share of government business and benefit from U.S.
healthcare reforms.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.15 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.14 percent to 0.01 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 303.45; fell
0.01 percent
* Gold futures : $1,614.5; fell 0.11 percent
* US crude : $96.06; rose 0.05 percent
* Brent crude : $114.3; rose 0.52 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,415; fell 1.64 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Nexen Inc. : Japan Petroleum Exploration will make
a final investment decision on its Hangingstone oil sands
expansion project in Canada by the end of this year, delayed
from a previous mid-year target, the company said. A Japex
subsidiary owns a 75 percent stake in the project, while Nexen
has the rest.
* Silvercorp Metals Inc. : New York state Supreme
Court Justice Carol Edmead dismissed a defamation complaint
against investors who raised questions of potential accounting
fraud and misstatements of assets, brought by the China-focused
mining company against New York-based hedge fund Anthion
Management, court documents showed on Friday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :
National Bank Financial resumes coverage with sector perform and
price target of C$32.25, says it expects Allied to continue to
trade at a premium valuation as a result of continued FFO
momentum, a declining payout ratio, significant value creation
opportunities within the portfolio and an industry-leading
management team.
* Royal Host Inc. : RBC cuts price target to $1.50
from $2 to reflect the high financial leverage inherent in
company's capital structure, depressed earnings, and the fact
that hotel income and values remain difficult to peg in the
current environment.
* Western Potash Corp. : Raymond James cuts price
target to C$0.75 from C$1.25 to reflect increased risk
associated with the company's constrained balance sheet due to a
cash outflow of C$6.5 million during second quarter
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for
release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago Fed
Index