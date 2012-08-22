CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, mining shares in focus

Aug 22 Canada's benchmark stock index, dominated
by resource shares, looked set to open lower on Wednesday after
BHP Billiton Ltd delayed a $20 billion copper-mine expansion as
the global outlook for demand grows more uncertain.
TOP STORIES
* Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as
shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to concerns over
global demand after a string of dire trade figures from Asia's
export engines.
* Top global miner BHP Billiton delayed its planned $20
billion Olympic Dam copper expansion on Wednesday and said no
major projects would be approved in the year to June 2013, as it
battles escalating capital costs.
* Germany easily sold 4 billion euro of new interest-free
two-year bonds on Wednesday, with investors edgy about European
Central Bank plans to curb the debt crisis, though demand was
below this year's average.
* Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras starts a European
charm offensive with talks to persuade euro zone chief
Jean-Claude Juncker that the debt-laden nation has the will to
ram through unpopular reforms and deserves more time to do it.
* U.S. authorities are investigating Royal Bank of Scotland
over possible breaches of sanctions on Iran, as part of a
crackdown in which Standard Chartered has already agreed to pay
a heavy fine for transactions involving Tehran.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.3 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.3 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 307; fell 0.2
percent
* Gold futures : $1,641.7; rose 0.11 percent
* US crude : $96.56; fell 0.29 percent
* Brent crude : $113.91; fell 0.64 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,577.5; fell 0.43 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Telus Corp. : The telecommunications provider
proposed to revive its plan to unify its share structure by
converting non-voting shares into common shares on a one-for-one
basis.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* CGI Group Inc. : CIBC resumes coverage with sector
outperformer rating and raises target to C$30 from C$25.5, says
the closure of $2.7 billion Logica acquisition will double CGI's
revenues
* EXFO Inc. : CIBC starts with sector underperformer
rating and sets price target of $4 for its U.S.-listed shares
citing higher budget spending in the first quarter
* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. : CIBC raises price
target to C$12.50 from C$12, after the company reported
second-quarter cash flow per share above estimates
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales data
* Major U.S. events and data includes existing home sales and
minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting