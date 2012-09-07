CANADA STOCKS-TSX may extend gains on ECB bond buying

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as in-line Scotiabank leads banks lower
* Index slips 0.1 percent in February, after hitting record high
Sep 7 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open higher on Friday, as global markets draw support from the European Central Bank's bond buying plan and the prospect of a lasting solution of the euro zone's debt crisis.
TOP STORIES
* After some outsized gains and losses in the past five months, most economists expect Canada's job market to settle down to a pattern of slow growth.
* The European Central Bank agreed on Thursday to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis.
* Germany's conservative newspapers accused ECB chief Mario Draghi of writing a "blank cheque" to troubled euro zone states that could put the entire currency at risk, with top-selling Bild warning his policies could make the euro "kaputt."
* Commodity trader Glencore has raised its offer for miner Xstrata to salvage a bid, now worth about $37 billion, that appeared to be heading for the rocks after Xstrata shareholder Qatar held out for more.
* Canada will study CNOOC's $15.1 billion bid for oil producer Nexen particularly closely because the deal is large and the Chinese oil company is a state-owned enterprise, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
* Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday as sales rose.
* Canada's Excellon Resources Inc, which in August declared a force majeure at its silver mine in Mexico due to a blockade at the site, said the Mexico government canceled Thursday's scheduled meeting with local land holders.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.48 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.27 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 309.82; rose 0.3 percent
* Gold futures : $1,696.7; fell 0.35 percent
* US crude : $96.1; rose 0.6 percent
* Brent crude : $114.12; rose 0.56 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,865.75; rose 2.14 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management : Barclays raises to equal weight from underweight, raises price target to C$13 from C$11 as share buyback will help lift earnings
* COM DEV International : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$3.75 from $3.50 as the company records strong bookings for the quarter
* Major Drilling Group : RBC cuts target to C$14 from C$17 as the management of the company reiterated a cautious tone
* North West Company : CIBC ups target to C$24 from C$22 after the company reported strong quarterly results
* San Gold Corp : National Bank Financial raises to outperform from sector perform and raises price target to C$2.30 from C$1.50 on expectations of reduced costs after the site visit
* Transcontinental : CIBC cuts target to C$12 from C$13, Canaccord Genuity cuts to hold from buy after the commercial printed posted a fall in adjusted profit
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes building permits, employment and Ivey PMI data
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm payrolls data, unemployment rate and average hourly earnings
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Tuesday, its fifth straight declining session, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Bank of Nova Scotia weighing after earnings for each failed to impress investors.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's benchmark stock index rose in morning trade on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in shares of a major bank and strong gains for gold miners as the precious metal held near a 3-1/2-month high.