CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower as commodity prices fall

Sept 18 Canadian stock index futures pointed to
a lower open on Tuesday, as a fall in commodity prices and
uncertainty about Spain's desire for an international aid
package weighed on investor sentiment.
TOP STORIES
* Spain easily sold 4.6 billion euros of short-term debt but
uncertainty over whether the country will apply for an aid
program and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying program
kept yields at a high level.
* European car sales fell 8.5 percent in August, for an 11th
straight monthly decline, as Ford, General Motors, Fiat and
mid-market brands bore the brunt of the slump in markets
including Italy, France and Germany.
* German investor morale improves after ECB bond move:
German analyst and investor morale picked up in September after
the European Central Bank announced it was willing to buy the
bonds of struggling euro zone states, suggesting the slowdown in
Europe's largest economy will be moderate.
* UK inflation dips in Aug despite higher fuel costs:
British inflation ticked down in August despite a rise in oil
and fuel costs, data showed, providing the Bank of England with
more leeway to inject additional cash into the fragile economy.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.06 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.16 to 0.35 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 312.54; fell
0.61 percent
* Gold futures : $1,767.7; were unchanged
* US crude : $95.45; fell 1.21 percent
* Brent crude : $113.03; fell 0.67 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,232.75; fell 0.82 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Rona Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to
C$12 from C$14 and National Bank Financial cuts target price to
C$13 from C$14; citing Lowe's Cos Inc withdrawal of its proposal
to acquire the home improvement retailer
* Gold metal: National Bank Financial raises Yamana Gold Inc
and Aurico Gold Inc to outperform from sector
perform; cites Fed's stimulus as a factor for reduced risk of
deflation and higher and longer precious metal price assumptions
* Base metals: National Bank Financial raises First Quantum
Minerals Ltd price target to $24 from $23, raises
Capstone Mining Corp price target to $3.50 from $3.25;
says investment demand for base metal equities and base metal
prices have increased significantly
ON THE CALENDAR
* No Major Canadian economic data
* Major U.S. events and data includes current account, NAHB
housing market index and net capital inflows