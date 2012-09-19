CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher after Bank of Japan stimulus

Sept 19 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by
boosting its asset-buying program.
TOP STORIES
* Canadian miner B2Gold Corp said it is buying CGA
Mining Ltd in a deal valued at about C$1.1 billion.
* The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by boosting its
asset-buying program, as prospects of a near-term recovery in
the world's third largest economy faded due to weakening exports
and a prolonged slowdown in Chinese growth.
* French President Francois Hollande's Socialist-led
government kick started ratification of a European Union budget
discipline pact it grudgingly accepts as the next step out of
the euro zone debt crisis.
* Germany sold 4 billion euros of two-year bonds, finding
strong demand after a recent rise took yields back above zero,
and as Spain's reluctance to seek financial aid kept investors
on edge.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.15 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.1 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 310.63; fell
0.3 percent
* Gold futures : $1,778.5; rose 0.57 percent
* US crude : $94.49; fell 0.84 percent
* Brent crude : $110.58; fell 1.29 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,340.5; rose 0.26 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : The financial gains the pipeline
company forecasts will flow from its proposed Northern Gateway
pipeline to Canada's West Coast are based on rosier oil
production predictions than the company shares with its own
investors and analysts, an attorney for a native group opposed
to the project said on Tuesday.
* Great Basin Gold Ltd. : The precious metals miner
said its South African unit Southgold Exploration filed for
creditor protection a week after it suspended operations at its
Burnstone mine.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. : The
drugmaker said it is offering about $1.75 billion of senior
unsecured notes through a U.S. subsidiary to help fund its
acquisition of Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management Ltd. : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target to C$14.00 from C$14.75 to reflect negative assets under
management trends
* Axia NetMedia Corp. : National Bank Financial
raises to sector perform from underperform, says a new growth
cycle should start with the $5 million Bell contract exit a year
in the past, oil sands opportunities in Alberta, Singapore
growth and more France network activations
* CML HealthCare Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target to C$9.50 from C$10.75 after the company's disappointing
growth strategy announcement
* H&R REIT : National Bank Financial starts with
outperform, target price C$28.35 on the real estate investment
trust's institutional-quality portfolio, the high quality of its
cash flows and its earnings visibility
* Penn West Exploration : Macquarie cuts to
underperform and cuts target to C$14 from C$15.75 citing
concerns in the near term which do not eliminate the need for
future asset sales
ON THE CALENDAR
* No Major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes housing starts,
building permits and existing home sales data