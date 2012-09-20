CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on weak PMI data

Sept 20 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower as weak purchasing managers index data from China and
Europe raised global growth concerns.
TOP STORIES
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell last week, unwinding some of the weather-related
spike during the previous week, but the underlying tone of the
report pointed to some weakening in the labor market.
* Manufacturing in China contracted for the 11th month in a
row in September, according to a private sector survey of
factory managers that indicated the world's second largest
economy remains on track for a seventh quarter of slowing
growth.
* The European Central Bank's aggressive new bond-buying
plan has so far failed to inspire any major improvement in
business at ailing euro zone companies, unexpectedly gloomy
surveys showed.
* Nexen Inc should have an easy time getting its
shareholders to approve the $15.1 billion takeover of the
Canadian oil and gas producer by China's CNOOC Ltd.
* Goldcorp is considering teaming up with Mexico's
Fresnillo to develop a new precious metals venture in the
central Mexican state of Zacatecas.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.28 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.3 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 307.95; fell
0.15 percent
* Gold futures : $1,762; fell 0.4 percent
* US crude : $91.85; fell 0.14 percent
* Brent crude : $108.73; rose 0.5 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,225; fell 1.5 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Yellow Media Inc. : The company said the Quebec
Supreme Court suspended all its debt-related obligations
starting from Sept. 30, as it readies to consider the company's
recapitalization plan next month.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Allied Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$33.60, says the company's growth strategy has
evolved and the size of "value-add" projects has risen
dramatically
* Canadian Pacific Railway : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$90 from C$85 citing excellent long-term EPS growth
potential
* Colossus Minerals : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$10 from C$9 after the company announced that it
entered into an agreement with Sandstorm Gold to sell
SSL a gold, platinum and palladium stream over the life of the
Serra Pelada mine.
* Constellation Software : National Bank Financial
ups target to C$115 from C$105 on expectations of a robust pace
of acquisitions in 2012 and 2013
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd. : National Bank Financial
raises target to C$15.25 from C$15, says the acquisition of gold
and platinum streams from Colossus' Serra Pelada mine
will be accretive to the company
ON THE CALENDAR
* No Major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims,
continuing claims, Markit manufacturing PMI, lead indicators and
Philly Fed index