CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on weak PMI data

Sept 20 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower as weak purchasing managers index data from China and Europe raised global growth concerns.

TOP STORIES

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, unwinding some of the weather-related spike during the previous week, but the underlying tone of the report pointed to some weakening in the labor market.

* Manufacturing in China contracted for the 11th month in a row in September, according to a private sector survey of factory managers that indicated the world's second largest economy remains on track for a seventh quarter of slowing growth.

* The European Central Bank's aggressive new bond-buying plan has so far failed to inspire any major improvement in business at ailing euro zone companies, unexpectedly gloomy surveys showed.

* Nexen Inc should have an easy time getting its shareholders to approve the $15.1 billion takeover of the Canadian oil and gas producer by China's CNOOC Ltd.

* Goldcorp is considering teaming up with Mexico's Fresnillo to develop a new precious metals venture in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.28 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.3 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 307.95; fell 0.15 percent

* Gold futures : $1,762; fell 0.4 percent

* US crude : $91.85; fell 0.14 percent

* Brent crude : $108.73; rose 0.5 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $8,225; fell 1.5 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Yellow Media Inc. : The company said the Quebec Supreme Court suspended all its debt-related obligations starting from Sept. 30, as it readies to consider the company's recapitalization plan next month.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Allied Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$33.60, says the company's growth strategy has evolved and the size of "value-add" projects has risen dramatically

* Canadian Pacific Railway : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$90 from C$85 citing excellent long-term EPS growth potential

* Colossus Minerals : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$10 from C$9 after the company announced that it entered into an agreement with Sandstorm Gold to sell SSL a gold, platinum and palladium stream over the life of the Serra Pelada mine.

* Constellation Software : National Bank Financial ups target to C$115 from C$105 on expectations of a robust pace of acquisitions in 2012 and 2013

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd. : National Bank Financial raises target to C$15.25 from C$15, says the acquisition of gold and platinum streams from Colossus' Serra Pelada mine will be accretive to the company

ON THE CALENDAR

* No Major Canadian economic data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims, continuing claims, Markit manufacturing PMI, lead indicators and Philly Fed index