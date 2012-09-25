CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, euro zone still a concern

Sept 25 Canada's resource heavy main stock index
looked set to open higher on Tuesday, helped by strength in
commodities, though gains might be capped by uncertainty over a
possible Spanish bailout and report that Bundesbank lawyers were
checking the legality of the European Central Bank bond-buying
plan.
TOP STORIES
* Greece may seek a rollover of its ECB-held bonds or try to
raise additional short-term debt to plug a possible financing
gap in the coming years, a deputy finance minister said in a
document released.
* Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Europe could only hope
to come out of its crisis stronger and compete in a globalised
world if its members pressed ahead with painful reforms and
moved to more responsible budget policies.
* German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said that
purchases of sovereign bonds by the European Central Bank could
pose a medium-term risk and that adherence to strict
conditionality was important.
* The European Central Bank and Germany's Bundesbank are
examining the legality of the ECB's new bond-buying program, a
German newspaper said, pointing to another possible barrier to
moves to end the euro zone debt crisis.
* Cellphone maker Nokia unveiled two new
affordable touch-screen cellphone models to defend its mass
market position while it struggles to compete in high-end
smartphones.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.06 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.1 percent - 0.2 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 307.61; rose
0.55 percent
* Gold futures : $1,762.1; were unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $92.8; rose 0.95 percent
* Brent crude : $110.9; rose 0.99 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,247.25; rose 0.79 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : A lawyer for the pipeline operator
said on Monday that a prominent economist opposed to its
Northern Gateway oil pipeline to Canada's West Coast is wrong in
her contention that the project will raise costs for refiners,
regardless of where their crude comes from.
* Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp. : The coal miner
said on Monday it plans to acquire two South African coal mines
from a unit of Rio Tinto in a bid to boost its output and
enlarge its footprint in Africa.
* Husky Energy Inc. : The integrated oil producer
and refiner declared on Monday it had reached an impasse with
the United Steelworkers union in a four-month strike at the
company's 155,000 barrel-per-day Lima, Ohio, refinery.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management Ltd. : CIBC raises target to C$13
from C$12, says strategic execution trumps earnings results at
this point
* Coastal Energy Co. : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$25 from C$21 following another successful test
result from the company's Songkhla A-10 well offshore Thailand
which tested 4,000 barrels of oil per day
* Hanfeng Evergreen Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts
target to C$1.45 from C$1.85 after the fertilizer maker's
fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates
* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. : CIBC cuts rating
to sector performer from sector outperformer due to recent
outperformance relative to its peer group and an expected lack
of production and reserve growth in 2012
* Yamana Gold Inc. : RBC raises price target to $24
from $21, expects the company to report a record quarter for
gold output from its new mines, C1-Santa Luz and
Ernesto/Pau-au-Pique, which are on track for start up later this
year
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales data
* Major U.S. events and data includes S&P Case Shiller home
prices and consumer confidence index