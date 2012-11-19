CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher bouyed by 'Fiscal Cliff' talks

Nov 19 Canada's resource heavy index looked set
to open higher on Monday, tracking global markets and supported
by a rally in commodities, as U.S. lawmakers agreed on settling
policy differences to avert the impending 'fiscal cliff' crisis.
TOP STORIES
* Republican and Democratic congressional leaders emerged
from a meeting with President Barack Obama on Friday pledging to
find common ground on taxes and spending that would allow them
to avert an upcoming "fiscal cliff" that could send the economy
back into recession.
* Hundreds of people who say they worry oil that would be
carried by the Keystone XL pipeline will accelerate climate
change marched around the White House on Sunday, hoping to
revive a movement credited with slowing down the permit process
for the crude oil project.
* BP Plc plans to spend up to 3.7 billion pounds buying back
its shares after agreeing last week to pay record criminal
penalties over the Deepwater Horizon disaster, Britain's Sunday
Times said in an unsourced report.
* Lowe's Cos Inc reported a higher third-quarter profit as
preparation and rebuilding efforts tied to superstorm Sandy
boosted sales at the world's No. 2 home improvement chain.
* Europe's powerhouse Germany will likely lose further
momentum at year-end as its economy is now feeling the brunt of
the euro zone debt crisis and a global slowdown, the Bundesbank
said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.29 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.49 percent to 0.63
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.05;
rose 0.71 percent
* Gold futures : $1,722.9; rose 0.45 percent
* US crude : $87.95; rose 1.18 percent
* Brent crude : $110; rose 0.96 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,686.75; rose 1.07 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Agrium Inc. : Jana Partners LLC said it intends to
propose its managing partner, Barry Rosenstein, and four
independent directors to the board of the Canadian fertilizer
company.
* Less than five months into the appointment of a
hard-driving chief executive, industry laggard Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd is already showing signs of a turnaround,
and investors have piled into the stock.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Carmanah Technologies Corp. : Salman Partners cuts
to hold from buy citing the company's disappointing
third-quarter results and near-term economic risks
* Enerplus Corp. : RBC raises to outperform from
sector perform on the company's attractive potential return from
its share price pullback
* Long Run Exploration Ltd. : National Bank Financial
starts with outperform rating, price target C$8, says the
company has a balanced long-term growth approach with valuations
at a steep discount for the growing company
* Merus Labs International Inc. : Canaccord Genuity
raises target to C$3 from C$2.90 after the company's competitor
came out with a comparatively higher generic price for its drug,
vancomycin, thus putting limited pricing pressure on Merus
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. : CIBC raises price
target to C$80 from C$65 after the company reported
better-than-expected third quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes existing home sales and
NAHB index