CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on Greece bailout uncertainty

Nov 21 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday, after Greece's lenders failed to agree
on emergency aid and concern over the U.S. fiscal crisis dented
' sentiment. Trade is likely to be muted ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday.
TOP STORIES
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she sees a chance for
a deal to release emergency aid for Greece at a meeting of
European finance ministers on Monday, but rejected the idea that
bold actions could solve Europe's crisis overnight.
* European Union antitrust regulators are set to clear
Glencore's $32 billion takeover of miner Xstrata after the
commodities trader satisfied concerns over zinc by ending a
sales contract, sources familiar with the matter said.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said 2013 could be a
"very good year" for the U.S. economy if politicians can strike
a quick deal to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff.
* Deere & Co reported a higher quarterly profit as stronger
machinery sales in North America offset weaker international
demand, and it forecast higher sales and earnings in fiscal
2013.
* Research In Motion Ltd, for months enveloped by a
wave of negative sentiment, got a boost when one of its most
influential critics raised his rating on the stock ahead of the
launch of RIM's make-or-break new line of BlackBerry 10 devices.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.09 percent to 0.05 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 297.80;
rose 0.29 percent
* Gold futures : $1,723.2; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $87.76; rose 1.16 percent
* Brent crude : $111.24; rose 1.28 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,738; fell 0.58 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* First Quantum Minerals : Zambia has granted
environmental approval to the miner for a planned 300,000 tonnes
per year $640 million copper smelter at its Kansanshi mine
license area, the environmental management agency said.
* Lululemon Athletica Inc. : The yoga wear retailer
settled a lawsuit over its distinctive yoga pants against PVH
Corp's Calvin Klein and G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
* TransCanada Corp. : The pipeline operator will pay
C$210 million for BP Plc's 40 percent stake in the Crossfield
Gas Storage facility, 50 kilometers north of Calgary, Alberta,
to consolidate ownership of the operation.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Banro Corp. : CIBC cuts to sector performer from
sector outperformer and cuts price target to C$4.75 from C$6
citing concerns given instability in the South Kivu region where
the company has its Twangiza mine
* C&C Energia Ltd. : CIBC cuts to sector performer
from sector outperformer after the company agreed to be acquired
by Pacific Rubiales Energy
* George Weston Ltd. : CIBC cuts target to C$68 from
C$69 on a lack of new products and low volumes
* Osisko Mining Corp. : RBC cuts price target to C$12
from C$13 on the company's dilutive acquisition of Queenston
Mining Inc
* Peyto Exploration & Development : NBF raises price
target to C$28 from C$27, says the company's recent equity
financing improved its debt position and supports an impressive
growth profile
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims,
continuing claims, Markit flash manufacturing PMI,
Reuters/U-Mich consumer sentiment index and lead indicators