CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, buoyed by upbeat China data

Nov 22 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday, extending gains from the previous
session, as positive data emerging out of manufacturing surveys
in China and the United States helped boost confidence and euro
zone PMI data was not as bad as anticipated.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone economy is on course for its deepest
downturn since early 2009, while Chinese factories returned to
growth last month bringing better news for the world economy,
business surveys showed.
* European Union negotiators believe they are close to
securing British and German backing for a deal on nearly a
trillion euros of spending over the next seven years, but last
minute concessions may be needed to secure French and Polish
support.
* Spain will start tapping markets for money to cover its
2013 financing needs, a burden that many investors think will
eventually force it to seek aid from its euro zone partners.
* Forget that Turkey trot. Thanksgiving is now the start of
the annual U.S. holiday shopping endurance race, as more stores
open on Thursday's national holiday to seek a bigger share of
spending that is expected to grow slowly this season.
* Falling home prices and an uptick in household income made
Canadian home ownership slightly more affordable in the third
quarter, but the longer-term trend is largely unchanged,
according to a report by RBC Economics released.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.22 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.23 percent to 0.32 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 298.01;
rose 0.37 percent
* Gold futures : $1,727.9; were unchanged
* US crude : $87.28; fell 0.11 percent
* Brent crude : $110.58; fell 0.25 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,733.5; rose 0.54 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc. : The company
said it would merge its real estate, facilities and project
management services with the Australian and New Zealand business
of auto parts supplier Johnson Controls Inc to form a single
entity.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bonavista Energy Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts
price target to C$20 from C$20.50 on valuation, says Blueberry
Montney risked upside potential from valuation as the asset
should attract only modest capital over the near term
* Gildan Activewear Inc. : RBC raises price target
to $37 from $30 on increased confidence in the company's
performance in the next year
* Just Energy Group Inc. : TD Securities cuts target
price to C$13 from C$14.50 citing the company's near-term
funding shortfall and growth expenditures
* Research In Motion Ltd. : National Bank Financial
ups price target of its U.S. listed shares to $15 from $12 on
higher expected shipments ahead of the February BB10 launch
* Shaw Communications Inc. : TD Securities raises
target price to C$25 from C$24 after the company reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales
* No major U.S. economic data scheduled for release