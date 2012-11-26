CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, focus on Greek bailout talks

November 26 Canadian stocks looked set to open
lower on Monday, tracking U.S. and European counterparts, with
investors wary ahead of a meeting by euro zone finance ministers
on debt-burdened Greece and U.S. negotiations over the "fiscal
cliff" that could derail the world's biggest economy.
TOP STORIES
* Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund will seek to unfreeze the second bailout package for Greece
on Monday, but they first need to agree if some of the official
loans to Athens might eventually be forgiven to cut Greek debt.
* Canadian private equity company Onex Corp said it will buy
USI, a U.S. provider of insurance brokerage services, from GS
Capital Partners for $2.3 billion.
* U.S. lawmakers have made little progress in the past 10
days toward a compromise to avoid the harsh tax increases and
government spending cuts scheduled for Jan. 1, a senior
Democratic senator said on Sunday.
* UBS was fined 30 million pounds by Britain's financial
watchdog and put under extra scrutiny by its Swiss counterpart
over failings that allowed a rogue trader to lose $2.3 billion.
* U.S. shoppers went to stores earlier this Thanksgiving
weekend and bought online more than in years past, giving
retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Macy's Inc a strong start
to the holiday shopping season, data showed on Sunday.
* The U.S.-Israeli consortium including Noble Energy,
Isramco Negev, Avner Oil Exploration and Delek Drillion,
developing the Tamar natural gas field off Israel's
Mediterranean coast said it had signed gas supply deals worth
about $4 billion with units of conglomerate Israel Corp.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.28 - 0.47 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 298.16;
fell 0.45 percent
* Gold futures : $1,750.5; fell 0.05 percent
* US crude : $87.76; fell 0.59 percent
* Brent crude : $110.95; fell 0.39 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,791; rose 0.18 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. : RBC
raises price target to C$6.50 from C$5.50 after the company
completed a strong first year post its merger, received a new
broadcast license from the CRTC and initiated a
larger-than-expected dividend.
* Conifex Timber Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$11.25 from C$12.25 reflecting company's third-quarter results,
lower lumber production levels and higher lumber price
assumptions.
* Dollarama Inc. : RBC raises target price to C$76
from C$69, citing its consistent growth and visibility in the
current challenging retail environment and its free cash flow.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian or U.S. economic data expected to be
released