CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on China factory data

Dec 3 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street gains as China's
stronger-than-expected manufacturing data inspired optimism,
though U.S. "fiscal cliff" concerns might put a lid on the
gains.
TOP STORIES
* China's economy picked up in November but a broader global
recovery remains fragile and patchy, a clutch of factory surveys
suggested, with activity elsewhere in Asia remaining subdued
amid depressed demand from the developed world.
* Greece said it would spend 10 billion euros ($13.01
billion) to buy back bonds in a bid to reduce its ballooning
debt and unfreeze long-delayed aid, setting a price range above
market expectations to ensure sufficient investor interest.
* The contraction in activity at the euro zone's embattled
manufacturers eased to an eight-month low in November, although
a meaningful recovery still looks a long way off, a survey
showed.
* Brazil's Vale SA, the world's second largest mining
company, will slash capital expenditures by 24 percent next
year, after a drop in iron ore prices led the company to rethink
its outlook for expansion.
* European Central Bank governing council member Christian
Noyer said that he saw no reason currently to worry that a sharp
increase in money pumped into markets by major central banks was
inflationary, warning that global economic growth remained
sluggish and fragile.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.13 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.4 percent to 0.65 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 301.02;
rose 0.54 percent
* Gold futures : $1,720; rose 0.53 percent
* US crude : $89.43; rose 0.58 percent
* Brent crude : $111.8; rose 0.51 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,021; rose 0.33 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Great-West Lifeco : Ireland has re-opened talks on
the sale of state-owned insurance firm Irish Life, formerly the
life insurance arm of bailed out Irish Life & Permanent, to
Canada Life, a unit of the life insurer, the Sunday Business
Post reported.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium Inc : Piper Jaffray raises to overweight
from neutral, raises price target to $122 from $110, says the
prospect of operational improvements within the company's input
distribution business have the potential to drive sustainable
earnings growth through FY14
* Copper Mountain Mining Corp : National Bank
Financial cuts target price to C$4.40 from C$4.70 citing the
potential for lower grades and elevated stripping rates into
2013
* Research In Motion Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
sell from hold, does not expect the new BlackBerry 10 to turn
the company's long-term business trends around
* Richmont Mines Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$5
from C$6 after the company said it would close its Francoeur
mine and suspensed exploration and development activities at its
Masamac project
* Stella-Jones Inc : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$87 from C$76 after the company completed its
acquisition of McFarland Cascade and the expected synergies from
the deal
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes construction spending,
ISM and auto sales