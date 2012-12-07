CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower as Germany's growth outlook cut

Dec 7 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Friday, after the Bundesbank slashed its growth
outlook for Germany while caution ahead of November U.S. jobs
data weighed on investor sentiment. Employment trends is on the
economic calendar.
TOP STORIES
* Jobs growth in Canada likely increased to near the average
of the past 12 months in November, a Reuters poll showed, with
goods-producing industries seen recovering from a slump.
* Superstorm Sandy likely put a dent in U.S. employment
growth in November, temporarily interrupting a recently
established trend of modestly rising payrolls.
* Bank of Nova Scotia's quarterly profit rose 31 percent,
driven by strong gains in wholesale and international
banking.
* The European Central Bank may cut interest rates next year
if the euro zone economy does not improve, ECB Governing Council
member Jozef Makuch said.
* The central banks of Germany and Austria forecast barely
any economic growth in 2013, with the Bundesbank flagging risks
of a recession in the euro zone's biggest economy as the debt
crisis hits the bloc's core.
* Glencore International Plc received approval from China's
Ministry of Commerce for its C$6.1 billion acquisition of
Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc, clearing the last regulatory
hurdle for the long-delayed deal.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.16 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.18 percent to 0.28 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.6383;
fell 0.24 percent
* Gold futures : $1695; fell 0.31 percent
* US crude : $86.01; fell 0.29 percent
* Brent crude : $107.13; rose 0.09 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8001; rose 0.01 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : The pipeline operator on Thursday
proposed a C$6.2 billion expansion of its oil pipeline system,
aimed at moving surging volumes of light crude from Western
Canada and the North Dakota Bakken to refineries in the eastern
part of the continent and U.S. Midwest.
* Harry Winston Diamond Corp. : The luxury jeweler and
watchmaker posted a profit as it sold more smaller-size diamonds
but cut its full-year diamond production target as it defers the
reprocessing of rejects to focus on higher-value carats.
* WiLan Inc. : The patent licensing company filed
patent lawsuits against Apple Inc, HTC Corp and Sierra Wireless
Inc's U.S. unit.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
CIBC : Barclays raises price target to C$81 from C$77
after the company's fourth-quarter earnings came in ahead of
expectations
Crescent Point Energy : Barclays cuts target to C$50
from C$51 on valuation after the company gave a conservative
2013 outlook
Dollarama Inc. : CIBC ups target to C$73 from C$69
after the company reported third-quarter earnings ahead of
CIBC's forecast and strong growth in same-store sales
Enbridge Inc. : CIBC ups target price to C$49 from
C$47 after the company gave 2013 earnings outlook of 5-15
percent increase over the mid-point of 2012 target, a 12 percent
dividend increase and a C$6.2 billion investment
Loblaw Companies : Barclays ups to overweight from equal
weight and raises price target to C$43 from C$35 , says Loblaw
will contribute 35 million in retail square footage and over
time expects to vend more locations into the REIT.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes employment change,
unemployment rate and labor productivity
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm payrolls,
private payrolls, unemployment rate, manufacturing payrolls,
Reuters/UMich and consumer credit