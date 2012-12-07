CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower as Germany's growth outlook cut

Dec 7 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Friday, after the Bundesbank slashed its growth outlook for Germany while caution ahead of November U.S. jobs data weighed on investor sentiment. Employment trends is on the economic calendar. TOP STORIES

* Jobs growth in Canada likely increased to near the average of the past 12 months in November, a Reuters poll showed, with goods-producing industries seen recovering from a slump.

* Superstorm Sandy likely put a dent in U.S. employment growth in November, temporarily interrupting a recently established trend of modestly rising payrolls.

* Bank of Nova Scotia's quarterly profit rose 31 percent, driven by strong gains in wholesale and international banking.

* The European Central Bank may cut interest rates next year if the euro zone economy does not improve, ECB Governing Council member Jozef Makuch said.

* The central banks of Germany and Austria forecast barely any economic growth in 2013, with the Bundesbank flagging risks of a recession in the euro zone's biggest economy as the debt crisis hits the bloc's core.

* Glencore International Plc received approval from China's Ministry of Commerce for its C$6.1 billion acquisition of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc, clearing the last regulatory hurdle for the long-delayed deal.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.16 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.18 percent to 0.28 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.6383; fell 0.24 percent

* Gold futures : $1695; fell 0.31 percent

* US crude : $86.01; fell 0.29 percent

* Brent crude : $107.13; rose 0.09 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $8001; rose 0.01 percent

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Enbridge Inc. : The pipeline operator on Thursday proposed a C$6.2 billion expansion of its oil pipeline system, aimed at moving surging volumes of light crude from Western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken to refineries in the eastern part of the continent and U.S. Midwest.

* Harry Winston Diamond Corp. : The luxury jeweler and watchmaker posted a profit as it sold more smaller-size diamonds but cut its full-year diamond production target as it defers the reprocessing of rejects to focus on higher-value carats.

* WiLan Inc. : The patent licensing company filed patent lawsuits against Apple Inc, HTC Corp and Sierra Wireless Inc's U.S. unit.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.  CIBC : Barclays raises price target to C$81 from C$77 after the company's fourth-quarter earnings came in ahead of expectations  Crescent Point Energy : Barclays cuts target to C$50 from C$51 on valuation after the company gave a conservative 2013 outlook  Dollarama Inc. : CIBC ups target to C$73 from C$69 after the company reported third-quarter earnings ahead of CIBC's forecast and strong growth in same-store sales  Enbridge Inc. : CIBC ups target price to C$49 from C$47 after the company gave 2013 earnings outlook of 5-15 percent increase over the mid-point of 2012 target, a 12 percent dividend increase and a C$6.2 billion investment  Loblaw Companies : Barclays ups to overweight from equal weight and raises price target to C$43 from C$35 , says Loblaw will contribute 35 million in retail square footage and over time expects to vend more locations into the REIT.

ON THE CALENDAR

* Major Canadian economic data includes employment change, unemployment rate and labor productivity

* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, manufacturing payrolls, Reuters/UMich and consumer credit