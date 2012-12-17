CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on uncertainty over U.S. budget

Dec 17 Canadian stock index futures pointed to a
slightly lower open on Monday as uncertainty over the outlook
for U.S. budget talks kept investors on the sidelines ahead of
the holiday season. U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed
open.
TOP STORIES
* The first real movement in the "fiscal cliff" talks began
on Sunday, with Republican House Speaker John Boehner edging
slightly closer to President Barack Obama's key demands as they
try to avert the steep tax hikes and spending cuts set to take
effect unless Congress intervenes by Dec. 31.
* Japan's next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, buoyed by a
landslide election victory, piled pressure on the central bank
as it prepared for a policy meeting, saying voters had
overwhelmingly backed his call for aggressive monetary stimulus.
* Sun Life said it will sell its U.S. annuity
business and some life insurance businesses for $1.35 billion to
Delaware Life Holdings, a company owned by shareholders of
institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners
* UBS AG is expected to be hit with a $1 billion-plus fine
to settle charges of rigging Libor interest rates this week,
making it the second bank to be brought to book for its role in
the global scandal.
* Economic growth is slowing to a worrying degree across the
euro zone and not only in the periphery, European Central Bank
Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said in an interview to
be published on Sunday in Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.07 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed
around -0.17 percent to 0.2 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.549;
rose 0.07 percent
* Gold futures : $1,693; fell 0.17 percent
* US crude : $86.67; fell 0.07 percent
* Brent crude : $107.99; fell 0.18 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,027; fell 0.47 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Inmet Mining Corp. : First Quantum Minerals Ltd
sweetened its unsolicited bid for the company, valuing
the smaller rival at about C$5.1 billion, and said the combined
entity could potentially become one of the world's top copper
producers.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Emera Inc. : National Bank Financial resumes
coverage with sector perform rating following the company's
equity financing offer to reduce its debt burden
* Inmet Mining Corp. : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$82 from C$69 after First Quantum Minerals
said that it intends to make a hostile takeover bid for
Inmet Mining valued at C$70.54 per share
* North American Palladium Ltd. : CIBC cuts to
sector performer from sector outperformer and cuts target price
to C$1.70 from C$2.40, says management opaqueness continues to
cloud the outlook after the resignation of CFO Jeffrey Swinoga
* TSO3 Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to
C$2.75 from C$3.25 on valuation.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes foreign securities
and Canadian securities
* Major U.S. events and data includes Empire state index and
net capital inflows