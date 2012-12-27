CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, U.S. budget deal eyed

Dec 27 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday, as investors closely eyed talks between
the White House and Congress to avoid major fiscal tightening
early next year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange was closed for holiday on
Wednesday, when U.S. stocks fell, dragged lower by retail shares
after a report showed consumers spent less in the holiday
shopping season than last year.
TOP STORIES
* Efforts to prevent the U.S. economy from going over a
"fiscal cliff" stirred back to life on Wednesday with less than
a week to go before potentially disastrous tax hikes and
spending cuts kick in at the New Year.
* Annual growth of China's industrial profits quickened to
22.8 percent in November from October's 20.5 percent, official
data showed, reinforcing signs of a steady economic recovery
thanks to pro-growth policies.
* Italy sold all the bills and bonds it aimed to at an
auction on Thursday, a few days after outgoing Prime Minister
Mario Monti announced he may join the election race to lead a
reform-minded centrist alliance.
* Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to spend $1.1 billion to
settle sweeping U.S. class-action litigation over claims that
millions of its vehicles accelerate unintentionally, as the
Japanese automaker seeks to move past the biggest safety crisis
in its history.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.14 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were mixed in
the range of -0.03 percent and 0.24 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.7821;
fell 0.13 percent
* Gold futures : $1,659.8; were unchanged
* US crude : $91.08; rose 0.11 percent
* Brent crude : $110.75; fell 0.29 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,893; rose 1.06 percent
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims,
consumer confidence and new home sales data