CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower on U.S. fiscal deal uncertainty

Dec 28 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Friday as investors waited to see if a deal to
avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff" would be reached before a New Year
deadline.
TOP STORIES
* President Barack Obama and lawmakers are launching a
last-chance round of budget talks days before a New Year's
deadline to reach a deal or watch the economy go off a "fiscal
cliff."
* China's CNOOC Ltd said it expects its $15.1 billion
takeover of Canadian oil and gas producer Nexen Inc to
close in the first quarter of 2013 at the earliest, a move that
could be aimed at giving U.S. regulators more time to approve a
sensitive aspect of the deal.
* Greece's central bank said the country's four biggest
banks needed 27.5 billion euros of fresh capital to restore
their solvency ratios, confirming disclosures by the lenders
last week.
* Mike Lynch, the founder of the software firm sold to
Hewlett-Packard last year in a deal tainted by accusations of
accounting fraud, said he would defend the company's accounts to
U.S Federal investigators.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.25 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.45 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.4688;
fell 0.18 percent
* Gold futures : $1659.9; fell 0.17 percent
* US crude : $90.85; fell 0.02 percent
* Brent crude : $110.48; fell 0.29 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7889.25; fell 0.33 percent
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago PMI and
pending home sales