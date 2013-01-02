CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher as U.S. strikes fiscal deal

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
Jan 2 Canada's main stock index looked set to open sharply higher, tracking global markets, after U.S. lawmakers reached the all-important deal to avert the fiscal crisis in the world's largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* The United States averted economic calamity on Tuesday when lawmakers approved a deal to prevent huge tax hikes and spending cuts that would have pushed the world's largest economy off a "fiscal cliff" and into recession.
* ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, will sell a 15 percent stake in one of its Canadian iron ore operations, raising $1.1 billion to help pay off debt at a time of sluggish demand.
* Manufacturing activity in Asia expanded in December as China's economy showed signs of revival but export demand was uneven, pointing to further sluggish growth for the region, business surveys suggest.
* Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said that the next government needs to have a broad parliamentary majority so that it can reduce the number of lawmakers, change the electoral law and overhaul the institutional system.
* The slowdown in euro zone factory activity deepened in December as new orders tumbled, a business survey showed, suggesting the economy may have slipped further into recession in the last quarter of 2012.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 1.63 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 1.29 percent and 1.97 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 297.8418; rose 0.81 percent
* Gold futures : $1,687.5; rose 0.76 percent
* US crude : $93.3; rose 1.61 percent
* Brent crude : $112.24; rose 1.02 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,130.25; rose 2.51 percent
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC minutes, Markit manufacturing PMI and ISM
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.